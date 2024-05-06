Live updates: What Pat Riley is saying, by the minute, in his annual press conference

Heat president Pat Riley held his one annual news conference on Monday, and no topic was off limits.

We will update this every few minutes; please keep checking back. Fresh updates will be placed under the more recent ones.

▪ Riley began the news conference, unprompted, by indirectly citing the Heat’s problem with game availability issues.

“Until you change the way you go about doing the things that are necessary to win, whatever they are, those things you are doing, if they aren’t working, [they] must change,” Riley said. “That doesn’t mean change is a singular word.

“There are a lot of elements that go into a culture, the erosion of a culture, problems in the NBA that are league-wide when it comes to health and players missing games, when it comes to availability.”

He mentioned OKC players play most games.

“That’s a deep dive for us this summer, player availability. We must change some things but we aren’t go to rip anything apart.”

▪ Riley said “here we get eliminated again in the first round. There are things you have to look at. Who moves the needle the most on our team [is] Jimmy. He is an incredible player. What I said about change, is he’s going to have to give some thought for what we really want it to be.

▪ Our organization is not about rebuilding. We will retool to try to make it better. ... Offense and defense, you have to look at.”

▪ Though Butler wants an extension this summer, Riley was non-committal.

“We don’t have to” extend Butler for a year, Riley said, even though Butler’s camp wants one this summer.

Butler is under contract for two more years, with a player option for 2025-26.

“If he requests, we can accept or say we’re going to think about it,” Riley said. “We’ve not made a decision about it. We have not discussed that internally.”

And then Riley added this when asked about a Butler extension: “Unless you have someone who’s really going to be available every single night.”

That didn’t sound like a good sign regarding a Butler extension this summer, though Riley said no decision has been made.

Story continues

Butler routinely misses at least 25 games a year.

▪ Riley said Butler missing games “was discussed thoroughly” with his agent a year ago.

▪ Asked if he would need to consider a Butler trade if their non Bam, non Jimmy assets can’t land a star, Riley said no but then said “there are a possibility a lot of things are on the table. It’s not about getting another star. You get another star, your bench gets weaker.”

▪ Riley said: “Going into the tax, and way about the tax, you better be damn right about the guy you’re going to get...There were eight teams in the tax, six are home.”

▪ Riley said Spoelstra needs “to take a deep dive into the offense and defense.”

▪ Riley said Bam Adebayo needs to continue to improve his game and take it to another level. “He’s an All NBA player.”

▪ Asked if a goal is to cut payroll, Riley was non-committal but said they’ll need “to figure out the collataral damage of going over the tax. It’s a business.”

▪ Riley continued to repeatedly bring up games missed; it irks him.

“Give me 72 games; I would take 72 games,” he said of nobody in particular.

▪ Was the culture eroded this year? “No. Is it the way it was 20 years ago? No. It’s not that way anymore, [when] players played 78, 79 games. Did it erode? That’s something we’re going to talk about. And where is the erosion?”

▪