Live updates: No. 8 Miami Hurricanes vs USF Bulls

Can the Miami Hurricanes cap their non-conference schedule with a perfect record?

That will come down to how No. 8 Miami (3-0) does on Saturday night against the USF Bulls (2-1).

Kickoff from Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium is slated for 7 p.m., with the game televised on ESPN.

Follow along throughout the game for score updates, thoughts, commentary and analysis.

Season recap

▪ Miami 41, Florida 17: Cam Ward threw for 385 yards and three touchdowns, Mark Fletcher added two scores on the ground, the defense held its own despite one of its top players exiting the game early with injury, and the No. 19 Hurricanes made quick work of the Florida Gators with a season-opening win at Gainesville’s Ben Hill Griffin Stadium to kick off a critical Year 3 under Mario Cristobal.

▪ Miami 56, Florida A&M 9: That one went as expected. Cam Ward threw for three touchdowns and ran for a fourth before turning the game over to the second-string offense midway through the third quarter. The defense held the Rattlers to just three field goals.

▪ Miami 62, Ball State 0: The No. 10 Miami Hurricanes had to wait through nearly two-and-a-half hours of lightning delays before kicking off their home game against Ball State on Saturday.

Once the game finally began, they wasted little time asserting their dominance, as was expected in this non-conference matchup.

The final score from a soggy Hard Rock Stadium: Hurricanes 62, Ball State 0.

It’s the most points Miami has scored in a shutout of a Football Bowl Subdivision opponent in program history.

▪ Miami at South Florida (tonight)

▪ Miami vs. Virginia Tech (Sept. 27, 7:30 p.m.)

▪ Miami at California (Oct. 5, time TBD)

▪ Miami at Louisville (Oct. 19, time TBD)

▪ Miami vs. Florida State (Oct. 26, time TBD)

▪ Miami vs. Duke (Nov. 2, time TBD)

▪ Miami at Georgia Tech (Nov. 9, time TBD)

▪ Miami vs. Wake Forest (Nov. 23, time TBD)

▪ Miami at Syracuse (Nov. 30, time TBD)

Pregame Hurricanes reading

Need to catch up before kickoff? Here are the highlights of the Miami Herald’s coverage over the past few days.

