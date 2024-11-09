Live updates: No. 4 Miami Hurricanes vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal looks from the sidelines during the first half of an ACC football game against the Duke Blue Devils at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

The Hurricanes’ undefeated season continues.

Will they remain one of college football’s few unbeaten teams and keep their path toward the Atlantic Coast Conference Championship Game and a spot in the College Football Playoff alive?

That will be determined Saturday with the No. 4 Hurricanes facing the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta.

Kickoff is scheduled for noon and the game will be televised on ESPN.

Powell warming up with corners

Mishael Powell, who has started every game at safety this season, warmed up with the Hurricanes’ cornerbacks on Saturday.

Powell will likely get his share of reps at nickel corner against Georgia Tech considering Miami’s thin cornerback unit following the injury to Jadais Richard last week in addition to Damari Brown still being sidelined.

Season recap

▪ Miami 41, Florida 17: Cam Ward threw for 385 yards and three touchdowns, Mark Fletcher added two scores on the ground, the defense held its own despite one of its top players exiting the game early with injury, and the No. 19 Hurricanes made quick work of the Florida Gators with a season-opening win at Gainesville’s Ben Hill Griffin Stadium to kick off a critical Year 3 under Mario Cristobal.

▪ Miami 56, Florida A&M 9: That one went as expected. Cam Ward threw for three touchdowns and ran for a fourth before turning the game over to the second-string offense midway through the third quarter. The defense held the Rattlers to just three field goals.

▪ Miami 62, Ball State 0: The No. 10 Miami Hurricanes had to wait through nearly two-and-a-half hours of lightning delays before kicking off their home game against Ball State on Saturday.

Once the game finally began, they wasted little time asserting their dominance, as was expected in this non-conference matchup.

The final score from a soggy Hard Rock Stadium: Hurricanes 62, Ball State 0.

It’s the most points Miami has scored in a shutout of a Football Bowl Subdivision opponent in program history.

▪ Miami 50, USF Bulls 15: The Miami Hurricanes and USF Bulls played a hectic, lengthy, back-and-forth first half on Saturday.

But once the teams returned from their locker rooms, the Hurricanes took over and played like the team that has dominated through the first three weeks of the season.

Fueled by three total rushing touchdowns by Damien Martinez, including two in the second half, and another stellar performance from quarterback Cam Ward, No. 8 Miami pulled away from USF and left Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium with a 50-15 road win.

▪ Miami 38, Virginia Tech 34: The No. 7 Hurricanes overcame a pair of 10-point second-half deficits to hold off Virginia Tech at Hard Rock Stadium to improve to 5-0 and 1-0 in ACC play.

Cam Ward led touchdown drives of 89, 70 and 57 yards in the second half, and Miami survived a final-play Hail Mary attempt from Virgnia Tech that was ultimately ruled incomplete after a lengthy review.

▪ Miami 39, Cal 38: The No. 8 Hurricanes erased a 25-point second-half deficit for a 39-38 win over the Cal Golden Bears on Saturday in front of a sellout crowd of 52,428 at California Memorial Stadium on the day ESPN’s College GameDay came to Berkeley for the first-time in the show’s history.

Miami trailed Cal 35-10 with 8:06 left in the third quarter before it ripped off four consecutive touchdown drives while holding the Golden Bears to just a field goal to secure the win.

The game-winning play: A 5-yard touchdown pass from Cam Ward to Elijah Arroyo on a drive that included a 77-yard catch-and-run from Xavier Restrepo to get Miami into the red zone and an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty that forced them back 15 yards with less than a minute left to play and a 22-yard catch-and-run from Damien Martinez on third and 20 to get Miami back to the Cal 3.

Miami linebacker Francisco Mauigoa intercepted a Fernando Mendoza fourth-down pass with 11 seconds left to seal the game.

▪ Miami 52, Louisville 45: The Miami Hurricanes — once again — had to hold their breath and wait to see if a late call would fall in their favor.

Cam Ward was hit as he threw in the fourth quarter Saturday with Miami holding a one-score lead over the Louisville Cardinals. The ball wobbled out of his hand, a Louisville defender charged for it and ran the length of the field for what was initially ruled a game-tying fumble return for a touchdown.

After the review was completed, the Hurricanes were able to exhale. Forward pass. Incomplete pass. Miami maintains possession and the lead.

The sixth-ranked Hurricanes scored two plays later on a Damien Martinez 30-yard rushing touchdown to pull away for a 52-45 win over Louisville on Saturday at L&N Financial Credit Union Stadium to keep their perfect record intact.

▪ Miami 36, Florida State 14: The No. 6 Miami Hurricanes had to pivot from their customary ways of winning football games on Saturday.

But they still found a way to keep their perfect season alive with a 36-14 win over Florida State Seminoles at Hard Rock Stadium for their first win in the rivalry since the 2020 season.

Quarterback Cam Ward had a rare subpar outing, completing 22 of 34 passes for 208 yards and no touchdowns while being sacked four times — although he did catch a 7-yard touchdown pass from Elijah Arroyo in the fourth quarter to put Miami up 29-7.

It was Ward’s first time this season not throwing for at least 300 yards and the first time without multiple touchdown passes, let alone going without finding the end zone at all.

Instead, Miami (8-0, 4-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) relied on the run game to build its lead in the first half and its kicking game and defense to pull away from the Seminoles (1-7, 1-6 ACC).

▪ Miami 53, Duke 31: The Hurricanes (9-0, 5-0 ACC) overcame an 11-point third-quarter deficit in their eventual route of the Blue Devils.

Cam Ward threw for five touchdowns, three of which went to Xavier Restrepo.

▪ Miami at Georgia Tech (Today)

▪ Miami vs. Wake Forest (Nov. 23, time TBD)

▪ Miami at Syracuse (Nov. 30, time TBD)

