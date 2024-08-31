Live updates: No. 19 Miami Hurricanes vs. Florida Gators

It’s finally here, Miami Hurricanes fans.

Game day.

The No. 19 Hurricanes start the 2024 season against the in-state rival Florida Gators, with kickoff set for 3:30 p.m. The game will be televised on ABC.

It’s the start of a pivotal Year 3 under coach Mario Cristobal.

How will things play out? Follow along throughout the game for score updates, thoughts, commentary and analysis.

College Gameday: UM-UF game ‘has the most at stake for Week 1’

There are a lot of marquee matchups around college football this weekend.

But the consensus was clear on College GameDay: None might have a bigger impact on a team’s long-term trajectory than the No. 19 Miami Hurricanes’ seaosn opener against the Florida Gators in Gainesville.

“Whoever wins, tons of momentum,” ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit said on the College GameDay set. “Whoever loses, oh my gosh, you talk about trying to build a team back up, it could be devastating. So I think this game has the most at stake for Week 1.”

Read the full story here.

