Live updates: Lightning delays NC State football opener against Western Carolina

No. 24 N.C. State kicks off the 2024 football season on Thursday evening at Carter-Finley Stadium against Western Carolina.

The Wolfpack looks forward to showing off its revamped offense, led by quarterback Grayson McCall, while the defense hopes to show it can compete without former All-American linebacker Payton Wilson.

This is the seventh meeting between the two teams. N.C. State is undefeated in the series, with its most recent win taking place in 2019. The Wolfpack’s most iconic win over the Catamounts took place in 1990, when N.C. State won 67-0 and did not give up a first down.

Kickoff delayed due to weather

Kickoff was delayed until 7:32 p.m. due to lightning strikes within eight miles of Carter-Finley Stadium. It was originally set for 7 p.m. Pregame warmups and fan entry to the stadium were stopped at 5:53. Fans already in the stadium were required to take shelter.