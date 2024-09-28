Live updates: Kentucky Wildcats at Ole Miss Rebels college football







Packing their travel bags for the first time this 2024 season, the Kentucky Wildcats travel to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium for an SEC matchup with the explosive and No. 6-ranked Ole Miss Rebels. ABC is the television network for the noon ET start.

Mark Stoops’ Kentucky team improved to 2-2 with a 41-6 win over Ohio University last week. The Cats are 0-2 in the conference with home losses to South Carolina (31-6) and Georgia (13-12).

Ole Miss is 4-0 and leads the nation in scoring offense, total offense and run defense. This is the SEC opener for Lane Kiffin’s team, however. The Rebels have roasted a quartet of nonconference foes — 76-0 over Furman; 52-3 over Middle Tennessee; 40-6 at Wake Forest and 52-13 over Georgia Southern.

Kentucky wide receiver Dane Key (6) reacts during a game against Ohio at Kroger Field on Sept. 21.

