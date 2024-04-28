Live updates: Jimmie Johnson vying for 12th NASCAR Cup Series win at Dover; Kyle Busch on pole
Charlotte Observer NASCAR reporter Shane Connuck will be passing along live updates throughout Sunday’s Cup Series race at Dover Motor Speedway in the section below. Refresh this page for the latest news. Full results will be posted at the conclusion of the race.
1:20 p.m.: Another update to the No. 43 Toyota, being driven by Corey Heim in his Cup debut amid Erik Jones’ spinal fracture: Legacy Motor Club vice president Joey Cohen will serve as crew chief today, as Dave Elenz returned to North Carolina yesterday evening to attend to a personal matter, Legacy announced.
1 p.m.: Happy Race Day from the Monster Mile!
The NASCAR Cup Series returns to its 1.03-mile concrete oval in Delaware today, with the green flag scheduled to wave at 2:11 p.m.
No driver has won more at Dover than Jimmie Johnson, the legend who’s running in nine Cup races this season. Among the NASCAR Hall of Fame’s newest inductees, the seven-time Cup Series champion owns a record 11 wins at Dover.
Fellow Hall of Famers Richard Petty and Bobby Allison each have seven victories there. Martin Truex Jr., who grew up nearby in South Jersey, is a four-time winner at his home track, including last spring’s race.
Corey Heim makes Cup debut in iconic Richard Petty car
The up-and-coming NASCAR prospect who won last year’s Truck Series regular-season title starts in a Cup car for the first time today.
And the 21-year-old will be driving a familiar car. Filling in for the injured Erik Jones, Heim will pilot the No. 43 Chevrolet for Legacy Motor Club, decked out in Richard Petty’s famous paint scheme.
Kyle Busch wins first pole position of season
“Rowdy” will lead the field to green on Sunday after running a qualifying lap of 22.196 seconds. It’s his second pole in 36 starts at Dover.
Busch will start alongside Ryan Blaney on the front row. The cars of William Byron and Tyler Reddick make up the second.
Who are the favorites to win the Würth 400?
Kyle Larson is the favorite to win Sunday’s race, at +450 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook and +400 odds on FanDuel Sportsbook, followed by Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin and William Byron.
The Observer’s Shane Connuck is picking Martin Truex Jr. to repeat at Dover. The story just feels too difficult to bet against. Before the elder Truex triumphed at his home track for the fourth time, Ryan Truex took the checkered flag in that weekend’s Xfinity Series race. What happened yesterday? After it had looked as if Carson Kvapil may had been on the way to his first win, Ryan Truex got past him in the second overtime and won. With Martin starting 15th on Sunday, another Truex family sweep doesn’t feel too far-fetched.
How to watch and stream the NASCAR race at Dover
Race: Würth 400
Place: Dover Motor Speedway
Date: Sunday, April 28
Time: 2 p.m. ET
Purse: $7,992,801
TV: FS1, 1 p.m. ET
Streaming: FOX Sports
Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Distance: 400 miles (400 laps)
Stages: Stage 1 ends on Lap 120; Stage 2 ends on Lap 250; and the Final Stage ends on Lap 400.
Starting lineup for the Würth 400
Position
Driver
Car Number
1
Kyle Busch
8
2
Ryan Blaney
12
3
William Byron
24
4
Tyler Reddick
45
5
Noah Gragson
10
6
Denny Hamlin
11
7
Chase Briscoe
14
8
Michael McDowell
34
9
Alex Bowman
48
10
AJ Allmendinger
16
11
Austin Cindric
2
12
Josh Berry
4
13
Joey Logano
22
14
Daniel Hemric
31
15
Martin Truex Jr.
19
16
Bubba Wallace
23
17
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
47
18
Chris Buescher
17
19
Ty Gibbs
54
20
Carson Hocevar
77
21
Kyle Larson
5
22
Ross Chastain
1
23
Austin Dillon
3
24
Brad Keselowski
6
25
Corey LaJoie
7
26
Harrison Burton
21
27
Jimmie Johnson
84
28
Ryan Preece
41
29
Chase Elliott
9
30
Todd Gilliland
38
31
Daniel Suarez
99
32
Corey Heim
43
33
Christopher Bell
20
34
John Hunter Nemechek
42
35
Kaz Grala
15
36
Justin Haley
51
37
Zane Smith
71