Live updates: Georgia Bulldogs at Kentucky Wildcats college football

Hoping to shake off last week’s 31-6 spanking by South Carolina, Kentucky jumps right back into SEC play with a matchup against No. 1-ranked Georgia on Saturday at Kroger Field. ABC has the telecast, starting at 7 p.m. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:44 p.m.

UK coach Mark Stoops is 0-11 against the Bulldogs, including 0-8 against current Georgia coach Kirby Smart. In fact, Kentucky has lost 14 straight to the team from Athens. The Wildcats last win over Georgia came in Athens, 34-27 in 2009. For the gamblers out there, Georgia is a 24-point favorite.

Jon Hale, Mark Story and yours truly will be in the press box high above Kroger Field on Saturday. Follow us on X/Twitter at @jonhale_hl, @markcstory and @johnclayiv.

Or you can follow a Kentucky football X/Twitter list by clicking here.

Kentucky-Georgia pregame notes

▪ I posted some game day notes and a prediction.

▪ Georgia cornerback Daniel Harris was arrested for reckless driving on Thursday but was expected to make the trip to Lexington. He is at least the 25th Bulldog to be arrested or cited for speeding, reckless driving or racing since Jan. 15, 2023.

▪ Georgia has won 27 straight regular-season SEC games. Here’s the list.

▪ ESPN and DirecTV struck a deal Saturday morning, so if you are a DirecTV customer you should be able to watch Kentucky-Georgia.

▪ Both teams have only played two games. Kentucky’s first game was called by weather after 35 minutes. Georgia played an FCS team (Tennessee Tech) last week. Still, Georgia is No. 5 nationally in total defense, allowing 161 yards per game. Kentucky is No. 8 nationally in total defense, allowing 191.5 yards per game.

▪ Georgia is allowing 3.22 yards per play. Kentucky is allowing 4.73 yards per play.

▪ Georgia is averaging 7.81 yards per play on offense. Kentucky is averaging 4.76.

▪ Georgia had 45 active players on NFL rosters for Week 1. Kentucky had 18.

