Live updates from the 2024 Creator Classic at East Lake Golf Club

A general view of the ninth hole green prior to the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club on August 28, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Before the 2024 Tour Championship gets underway Thursday morning in Atlanta, the newly-restored East Lake Golf Club will host 16 golf content creators for The Creator Classic on Wednesday.

Some of the players involved in the event include Wesley and George Bryan, Garrett Clark of Good Good, Fat Perez of Bob Does Sports and Paige Spiranac. You can find the entire field here.

The changes to East Lake have added a significant amount of difficulty and it'll be interesting to see how the creators get around the historic club.

Keep up to date with The Creator Classic throughout the afternoon below.

How to watch

No. 7 at the recently restored East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta (Courtesy of East Lake Golf Club/Evan Schiller)

The Creator Classic will begin streaming at 4 p.m. ET on the PGA Tour's YouTube Channel, Peacock and ESPN+.

PGA Tour players guess what creators will shoot

"They're gonna have their hands full, no doubt."



PGA TOUR pros weigh in on what scratch golfers in the Creator Classic will shoot at East Lake. pic.twitter.com/KUWDuTVt2k — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 28, 2024

Here we go

Preparation is underway

Tommy Fleetwood practicing next to Luke Kwon. The Creator Classic has arrived.



4 pm EST on PGA Tour YouTube, ESPN+ and Peacock. pic.twitter.com/freZSd58Xh — Dan Rapaport (@Daniel_Rapaport) August 28, 2024

Advice from Keegan Bradley

We have arrived at the Creator Classic!



Some words of encouragement for my guy TT from @Keegan_Bradley.



Worst odds in the field. Full hearts. Can’t lose. pic.twitter.com/SlexHkmkbb — Chad Coleman (@HashtagChad) August 28, 2024

