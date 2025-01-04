🔴 LIVE: Newcastle turn things around at Tottenham

Tottenham v Newcastle





Scorers: Solanke 4'; Gordon 6', Isak 38'

Despite starting with a goalkeeper making his competitive debut for the club at the age of 25 and suffering from a sickness bug in the camp, Spurs struck for the opener with just four minutes on the clock.

Returning Newcastle defender Sven Botman, back in after 10 months out, couldn't keep Dominic Solanke quiet and he stooped to head into the corner.

However, within two minutes, the Magpies levelled in controversial fashion when Anthony Gordon rifled past debutant Brandon Austin, although Spurs were furious that a handball from Joelinton in the build-up was not deemed a foul.

Seven minutes before half-time, Newcastle struck for their second to take the lead when a Jacob Murphy cross was diverted onto Alexander Isak to steer home and find the net for a seventh straight game.

After the break, Spurs came close to an an equaliser when Martin Dúbravka saved low to his left and Brennan Johnson drilled the follow-up against the post.

📸 ADRIAN DENNIS - AFP or licensors