🔴 LIVE: Rashford gives Man Utd lead minutes into Amorim's debut at Ipswich

There are two big Premier League clashes today, as newly promoted pair Southampton and Ipswich Town take on league leaders Liverpool and Manchester United, in Ruben Amorim's first game, respectively.

Follow all the action here.

Ipswich Town vs Manchester United





Scorers: Rashford 2'

It took just two minutes for Ruben Amorim era to get started, with Marcus Rashford giving United the lead. It was brilliant wide play from Amad, playing as a wing-back, as he went down the right and put a ball in for the forward to prod home.

The goal kicked off a lively start, with Sammie Szmodics testing André Onana with a low drive from the edge of the box.

More to follow....

Salah to the rescue to send Reds eight clear





Scorers: Armstrong 42', Fernandes 56'; Szoboszlai 30', Salah 65', (pen) 83'

Liverpool survived an almighty scare to defeat Southampton 3-2 in a chaotic game at St. Mary's Stadium and move eight points clear at the top of the Premier League.

It was lively from the start, with both sides looking to play, often to their own downfall. Southampton had an early penalty shout waved away when Adam Armstrong went down under the challenge of Ibrahima Konaté. It was given as a corner, and replays showed the Saints man was outside the box anyway.

Despite struggling for form, Russell Martin's side were extremely positive in their approach, but still needed Alex McCarthy to make a strong stop from Mohamed Salah after 20 minutes to remain level.

Dominik Szoboszlai was the next to test the Saints keeper, after Mateus Fernandes lost the ball on the edge of his own box.

The Hungarian made Saints pay for their sloppy passing from the box minutes later, slotting home after the ball was passed to him by Flynn Downes.

Downes almost made up for his mistake with an equaliser, but Caoimhín Kelleher turned it away.

Southampton did equalise just before half-time. Virgil van Dijk lost the ball to Tyler Dibling, who then ran at Andy Robertson, and was taken down on the line of the penalty box. Adam Armstrong's penalty went straight at Kelleher, but he tapped in the rebound.

After the break, Saints continued to pose a threat against a slack Reds side, and took the lead through Fernandes. Dibling played a huge role in it, again, carrying the ball up the pitch from a corner, playing it to Armstrong who teed up the Portuguese midfielder to send Kelleher the wrong way.

Needing inspiration, Liverpool turned to their most reliable source, Mohamed Salah, who turned the game on its head again with a late brace.

The first came after Ryan Gravenberch played a searching ball, which McCarthy completely misjudged just as the Egyptian got a touch on it to finish expertly.

With seven minutes remaining, he completed the comeback from the spot, slotting home in emphatic fashion after Yukinari Sugawara handled his original cross.

Liverpool could have added more, with Salah hitting the post, but earned another win, and a commanding position at the top of the table.

As for Southampton, an encouraging performance was let down by errors, and they remain rooted to the bottom.

📸 Stephen Pond - 2024 Getty Images