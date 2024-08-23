Advertisement

🔴 LIVE: Premier League bosses build up to weekend action

padraig whelan
·2 min read
Hear what the Premier League managers have to say across the day on Friday from their pre-match press conferences.

2024-08-23T08:10:17Z

Slot's criticism of Jarell Quansah was one of the main talking points post-Ipswich - and he has offered a further explanation.

2024-08-23T08:08:52Z

There has also been a suggestion that speculation about Joe Gomez's future may have been wide of the mark and fitness issues were the reason for his exclusion against Ipswich.

2024-08-23T08:03:53Z

Slot was unsurprisingly tight-lipped on the Giorgi Mamardashvili rumours and isn't concerned by the lack of arrivals.

2024-08-23T08:02:50Z

The first manager up to speak on Friday is Arne Slot, with a bright and early 9am local time for the Liverpool boss.

