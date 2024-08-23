🔴 LIVE: Premier League bosses build up to weekend action

Hear what the Premier League managers have to say across the day on Friday from their pre-match press conferences.

2024-08-23T08:10:17Z

Slot's criticism of Jarell Quansah was one of the main talking points post-Ipswich - and he has offered a further explanation.

Slot on Quansah: "Spoke to him immediately after the game and on Sunday. On Tuesday he picked up a bit of a injury so let's see if he can train today. I just said he lost one or two important duels." — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) August 23, 2024

2024-08-23T08:08:52Z

There has also been a suggestion that speculation about Joe Gomez's future may have been wide of the mark and fitness issues were the reason for his exclusion against Ipswich.

Slot on Gomez: Head has been in right pace for last three weeks. He didn't play a lot in the Euros so he couldn't train properly when he came back so we had to manage his load, that's why he didn't play — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) August 23, 2024

2024-08-23T08:03:53Z

Slot was unsurprisingly tight-lipped on the Giorgi Mamardashvili rumours and isn't concerned by the lack of arrivals.

Slot asked about Mamardashvili: "I think you know already the answer. If a deal is done you will hear from us." — David Lynch (@davidlynchlfc) August 23, 2024

Slot bothered by no signings?: No as I trust the team. We have a team of many young players as well who can develop. We just try to work as hard as we can with them. They proved last week they have earned the trust and hope they do that again — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) August 23, 2024

2024-08-23T08:02:50Z

The first manager up to speak on Friday is Arne Slot, with a bright and early 9am local time for the Liverpool boss.