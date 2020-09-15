If you live in one of these neighborhoods, you live in the fittest parts of Miami

Florida is fit. But the City of Miami is not as fit as some of its neighbors.

BarBend, a strength training resource and news outlet, has released a new study ranking the fitness of 300 Florida cities. Miami came in 65th, not even cracking the top 50.

Now, things could be worse. Hialeah was 70, and we only found one Broward city in the top 100 (Parkland at 75, with Cooper City trailing at no. 111th). Where you at, Fort Lauderdale? We’ll tell you where you’re at: No. 181. Maybe you ought to try one of these twerkout videos Miami loves so much.

Many Miami-Dade cities and neighborhoods were represented in the top 20. Key Biscayne (7). Miami Shores (10). Palmetto Bay (11). Coral Gables (13). Doral (16). Pinecrest was the third fittest city in Florida overall, leading even more Kendall homeowners to claim residence in West Pinecrest, although they don’t have to. Kendall itself was no. 23 on the list, much higher than Miami Beach at no. 42.

BarBend made its list using data about exercise opportunities, access to healthy food, air pollution, drinking water violations, physical inactivity, obesity and smoking, creating an overall fitness score of 100 for each city on the list. Cities and neighborhoods with easy access to sidewalks and healthy grocery stores scored highest. Pinecrest, for example, had a fit score of 84.5; Port St. Lucie, no. 300, had a fit score of 73.65.

The fittest place in Florida? Pelican Bay, and no, we never heard of it either and had to look it up. It’s near Naples, which came in no. 2.

“As you can see, there are a variety of external factors that can have an impact on a town’s overall fitness, which can be detrimental to the population’s health, especially where some don’t have access to sufficient space for their at-home workouts,’ says Max Whiteside from Barbend.com.

So what can you do in that case?

“You can still try and keep fit while going about your work for the day by standing, instead of sitting in front of your laptop, taking frequent breaks in which you can complete some lunges and squats, making mobility work a part of your daily routine. Remember your own body weight can also be a useful workout tool.”

