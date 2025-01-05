🔴 LIVE: Fulham and Ipswich level early on; Liverpool-Man Utd to follow

Sunday sees Fulham host Ipswich Town before crisis-hit Manchester United visit a snowy Anfield to take on league leaders Liverpool in a rivalry that remains the biggest in English football.

Follow the action here.

Fulham vs Ipswich Town





The first real opening in the first 10 minutes came from the visitors. Leif Davis whipped a brilliant ball in from the left that Sammy Szmodics was inches away from getting a touch on.

More to follow...

Later

Liverpool vs Manchester United





📸 Carl Recine - 2025 Getty Images