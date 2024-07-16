Live blog: scoring updates, video highlights and more from the 2024 Home Run Derby







The 2024 Home Run Derby will feature a former local high school star, a two-time derby champion and one of the game’s best young talents.

The derby begins takes place on Monday and will air on ESPN. Which players will take part?

This year’s participants are Kansas City Royal Bobby Witt Jr., Baltimore Oriole Gunnar Henderson, Texas Ranger outfielder Adolis García , Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna, New York Met Pete Alonso, Cleveland Guardian José Ramírez, Philadelphia Phillie Alec Bohm and Los Angeles Dodger Teoscar Hernández.

Return here for the 7 p.m. kickoff (ESPN) for round-by-round updates, video highlights and more.

ROUND 1

Alec Bohm was the first player up to bat and hit 20 home runs with his longest going 445 feet in his first three minutes and added one more during the bonus round for a total of 21.