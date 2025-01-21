🔴 LIVE: Aston Villa behind, Atalanta flying; Liverpool, Barça & more later

There are nine Champions League fixtures for you to tuck into this evening, and we've got you covered right here with all the action.

Current scores:

Monaco 1-0 Aston Villa

2025-01-21T19:40:14Z

FULL TIME: Atalanta 5-0 Sturm Graz

This really was an emphatic win from La Dea as they go up to third in the UCL table, pending other results.





2025-01-21T19:39:04Z

GOAL! Atalanta 5-0 Sturm Graz

Adding two goal updates in one here as Atalanta have scored two more in a matter of seconds! The first came from Ademola Lookman and the second came deep into stoppage time from Marco Brescianini.

2025-01-21T19:27:56Z

It seems like Unai Emery is growing ever more frustrated with his players as they still trail 1-0 at Monaco.

Emery becoming more exasperated with every minute.



Both teams stodgy and can't find a team-mate, it seems. #AVFC — Jacob Tanswell (@J_Tanswell) January 21, 2025

2025-01-21T19:20:28Z

Look closely and you can see that Prince William is currently in attendance at the Louis II Stadium, cheering on Aston Villa. A prince in the principality!

2025-01-21T19:11:28Z

GOAL! Atalanta 3-0 Sturm Graz

This game has really burst into life now, and Gian Piero Gasperini's side are flying. Charles De Ketelaere pounces on a loose ball inside the box and fires home to put the home side three goals to the good.

2025-01-21T19:04:18Z

GOAL! Atalanta 2-0 Sturm Graz

While that second goal scored just after half-time was ruled out, Atalanta have just gone ahead and scored another, so it's as you were!

This time Mario Pašalić slammed home from close range, getting on the end of a Juan Cuadrado cross-come-shot.

2025-01-21T18:54:24Z

KICK OFF!

Aston Villa are also back underway at Monaco. Can they turn it around in the second half?





2025-01-21T18:53:41Z

GOAL! Atalanta 2-0 Sturm Graz

No sooner had Atalanta kicked off than they had doubled their lead thanks to Charles De Ketelaere, as he slid in to fire the ball home from a superb cross from Ademola Lookman.

2025-01-21T18:48:27Z

🚨 BARCELONA TEAM NEWS

Wojciech Szczęsny starts in goal as Barcelona make the trip to Benfica. Let us know your score predictions in the comments!

2025-01-21T18:46:06Z

🚨 LIVERPOOL TEAM NEWS

Here's Arne Slot's XI to take on Lille at Anfield. Kick off in just over an hour.

#LFC v Lille: Alisson; Bradley, Quansah, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Jones; Salah, Szoboszlai, Diaz; Nunez. Subs: Kelleher, Jaros, Endo, Konate, Mac Allister, Chiesa, Gakpo, Elliott, Robertson, Alexander-Arnold Danns, Morton



Four changes 🔴 — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) January 21, 2025

2025-01-21T18:36:48Z

HALF TIME

Aston Villa went close just before the whistle through Ollie Watkins, but still trail at the break.





2025-01-21T18:32:30Z

HALF TIME

Just the one goal lead for Atalanta in the opening 45 minutes of action.





2025-01-21T18:00:37Z

GOAL! Atalanta 1-0 Sturm Graz

Not to be outdone, Atalanta have also gone ahead, as Mateo Retegui fires home from close range with his 17th strike of the season.

2025-01-21T17:56:32Z

GOAL! Monaco 1-0 Aston Villa

And it's come the way of Wilfried Singo.

Goal Monaco. Singo heads in after Martinez's initial save from a corner. 1-0

2025-01-21T17:45:43Z

KICK OFF!

The two early games get underway, and we'll keep you live and updated here

2025-01-21T17:35:12Z

Here's the Aston Villa lineup for you as they go in search of a win that would all but secure their place in the top eight.

2025-01-21T17:32:19Z

Good evening and welcome to our coverage of tonight's Champions League fixtures. There are nine games in total, with Atalanta's home clash with Strum Graz and Aston Villa's trip to Monanco first up. Don't miss a thing with us!