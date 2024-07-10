LIV Golf’s Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau supportive of Keegan Bradley’s selection as U.S. Ryder Cup captain

Phil Mickelson has plenty of history at the Ryder Cup with Keegan Bradley. So it’s no surprise the first question he was asked Wednesday at his pre-tournament press conference ahead of 2024 LIV Golf Andalucia was about the new United States Ryder Cup captain.

“I was surprised at the pick, and I think it’s a great pick the more I think about it,” Lefty said. “He played a lot of golf at Bethpage when he went to St. John’s. His passion for the Ryder Cup is greater than just about any player I’ve ever seen. His love for the Ryder Cup is more than anybody I know. I think he’s going to lead with that type of passion.”

Mickelson and Bradley were 4–1 as teammates across two Ryder Cups, accounting for all of Bradley’s wins in the competition. They were also 2–1–1 at the 2013 Presidents Cup.

On Tuesday during his introductory press conference in New York City, Bradley spoke highly of Mickelson but said he hadn’t spoken with him since being selected. Bradley also noted he didn’t believe Mickelson would be interested in being one of his assistants.

Mickelson was not asked about that in Spain.

“I think he’s incredible,” Mickelson said. “I’m really, really happy for him. I think we all are really happy for him knowing how gut-wrenching it was to not be part of the team last year, but to now have the opportunity to lead and go forward I think is great.”

Bradley, as documented in the Netflix series “Full Swing,” was heartbroken when not selected for the U.S. team last year in Rome, which the Americans eventually lost 16½-11½. Bradley is well known for still not unpacking his suitcase from the 2014 Ryder Cup, a U.S. defeat at Glen Eagles in Scotland.

Mickelson wasn’t the only person in the golf world surprised by the pick. But that doesn’t mean it’s a bad thing, 2024 U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau said.

“I’m excited for him,” DeChambeau said Wednesday. “I think it’s a great opportunity for him, especially as it relates to younger players. He’s going to see that younger threshold, and obviously relate to them a lot more, I would say, because of his age. I mean, what is he, 38 or something like that?

“So yeah, he’s seeing the younger generation game. He’s out there still playing, and competing and it’s great to have some relate-ability. As far as picking the best players, that’s the right approach and I couldn’t be more happy for him as captain.”

Bradley said Tuesday his picks for the team would be the 12 best players, regardless of where they play. More than a year out, DeChambeau is second in the standings, trailing only Scottie Scheffler, but he was also left off the team last year, which featured Brooks Koepka as the only LIV Golf player competing in Italy.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek