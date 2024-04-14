LIV Golf Masters live: Updates, scores Leaderboard for LIV tour Sunday for Round 4

Apr 11, 2024; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Bryson DeChambeau plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the Masters Tournament. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Out of the 13 LIV players who started the 88th edition of The Masters on Thursday, only nine made the cut on Friday. These players are now proceeding to the final round at Augusta National in pursuit of the championship.

Jon Rahm, the defending Masters champion and LIV golfer, had a rough start to his campaign for consecutive green jackets, scoring 1-over-73 on Thursday, 2-over-74 on Friday and even-72 on Saturday.

After two days of playing, Bryson DeChambeau, another LIV golfer, has tied for the top spot with Scottie Scheffler and Max Homa. DeChambeau scored a 7-under-65 on Day 1 and all three players tied for the lead at 6-under after Round 2.

Saturday's action saw DeChambeau drop off with a 3-over-75. He's still the top LIV golfer in the field at fifth with Cameron Smith next in the order in a tie for ninth at 1-under.

Here's the updated leaderboard for the LIV golfers at Round 4 of the 2024 Masters Tournament:

LIV Golfers Leaderboard at the Masters

T-5. Bryson DeChambeau (-3)

T-9. Cameron Smith (-1)

T-16. Patrick Reed (+1)

T-21. Joaquín Niemann (+3)

T-21. Tyrrell Hatton (+3)

T-28. Jon Rahm (+5)

T-36. Brooks Koepka (+6)

T-36. Phil Mickelson (+6)

LIV Golfer odds to win Masters 2024

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Saturday night.

Bryson DeChambeau (+2000)

Cameron Smith (+8000)

Patrick Reed (+50000)

Joaquín Niemann (+100000)

Tyrrell Hatton (+100000)

Jon Rahm (no moneyline available)

Brooks Koepka (no moneyline available)

Phil Mickelson (no moneyline available)

LIV Golfers who have won the Masters before

Jon Rahm (2023)

Dustin Johnson (2020)

Patrick Reed (2018)

Sergio García (2017)

Bubba Watson (2012, 2014)

Charl Schwartzel (2011)

Phil Mickelson (2004, 2006, 2010)

2024 Masters Tournament schedule and how to watch

Round 4: Sunday, April 14

Starting at 10 a.m. ET

TV coverage: 2-7 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Streaming: CBSSports.com (simulcast), Paramount+ (simulcast), CBS Sports app (simulcast)

