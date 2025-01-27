Little Rock Trojans and the Eastern Illinois Panthers meet in Saint Charles, Missouri

Eastern Illinois Panthers (5-15, 1-8 OVC) vs. Little Rock Trojans (13-7, 7-2 OVC)

Saint Charles, Missouri; Monday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -11.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock faces Eastern Illinois in Saint Charles, Missouri.

The Trojans are 6-5 in non-conference play. Little Rock averages 69.1 points while outscoring opponents by 2.5 points per game.

The Panthers are 4-7 in non-conference play. Eastern Illinois is 3-8 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.9 turnovers per game.

Little Rock's average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game is 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 9.1 per game Eastern Illinois gives up. Eastern Illinois has shot at a 42.8% clip from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points higher than the 37.2% shooting opponents of Little Rock have averaged.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnathan Lawson is averaging 16 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Trojans. Ante Beljan is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

Nakyel Shelton is averaging 17.1 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Panthers. Zion Fruster is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 7-3, averaging 69.3 points, 35.4 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Panthers: 2-8, averaging 69.1 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press