Little Rock faces Southern Indiana in conference showdown

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (6-9, 1-4 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (8-7, 2-2 OVC)

Little Rock, Arkansas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock faces Southern Indiana in a matchup of OVC teams.

The Trojans are 5-2 on their home court. Little Rock is seventh in the OVC in rebounding with 33.1 rebounds. Mwani Wilkinson leads the Trojans with 6.7 boards.

The Screaming Eagles are 1-4 in OVC play. Southern Indiana is 3-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Little Rock averages 67.5 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 73.1 Southern Indiana gives up. Southern Indiana scores 5.8 more points per game (74.7) than Little Rock allows to opponents (68.9).

The Trojans and Screaming Eagles face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilkinson is averaging 14.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 1.7 blocks for the Trojans.

Jayland Randall is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Screaming Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 5-5, averaging 64.7 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Screaming Eagles: 5-5, averaging 76.5 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

