Little League World Series live: Updates, highlights from Saturday elimination games

The 2024 Little League World Series continues on Saturday with four elimination games taking center stage.

Canada, after an 8-0 loss to Chinese Taipei in the opening round, bounced back strong to stay in the LLWS. Canada face Puerto Rico and dominated 12-5 to kick off the Saturday slate of games.

Saturday's action will continued, with South Dakota eliminating New York in a thrilling 6-3 game and will continue with Pennsylvania taking on New Hampshire in crucial do-or-die game.

Follow live for all of the Little League World Series action on Saturday:

Little League World Series: Aug. 17 schedule

All four games on Friday will be broadcast on ESPN. All times Eastern.

LLWS: Elimination Games

Canada vs. Puerto Rico, 1 p.m. | Volunteer Stadium

South Dakota vs. New York, 3 p.m. | Lamade Stadium

Czechia vs. Aruba, 5 p.m. | Volunteer Stadium

Pennsylvania vs. New Hampshire, 7 p.m. | Lamade Stadium

Game start: Pennsylvania vs. New Hampshire

The final game of the day features the champions from the Mid-Atlantic and New England regions.

Aruba eliminates Czechia

Czechia's comeback fell short and their Little League World Series run is over with Aruba's 8-3 win.

Czechia finally gets on the board

Three runs in the top of the fourth inning cuts Aruba's lead to 8-3 midway through the fourth inning.

Aruba pouring it on in the third inning

Aruba's pushed their lead to 8-0 in the bottom of the third.

Aruba extends the lead

Another run in the second inning puts Aruba up 3-0.

Aruba up 2-0 early

Aruba took little time getting on the board with two runs in the first inning.

Nishant Toledo laces a single that scores Naivmar Angela for a 2-0 Aruba lead! #LLWS pic.twitter.com/9m2ulrgzj4 — Little League (@LittleLeague) August 17, 2024

Game start: Czechia vs. Aruba

The winner of this matchup takes on Australia and the loser will be eliminated from the tournament.

New York eliminates South Dakota

After an exhilarating sixth inning, New York defeats South Dakota 6-3, advancing in the Little League World Series tournament.

New York extends the lead in the sixth

New York is in a dominant position, adding two more runs in the sixth inning to extend their lead over South Dakota to 6-2.

South Dakota scores in the fifth

South Dakota narrows the score with scoring one run in the fifth. New York leads 5-2 are are up to bat in the bottom of the fifth inning.

New York is on fire in the fourth

After the video review, it was determined that the ball popped out of the catcher's glove to begin the momentum for New York. They have come to life and scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth. New York leads South Dakota 4-1.

South Dakota gets on the board first

It was South Dakota that capitalized on an opportunity to score first. South Dakota leads New York 2-1 in the fourth inning.

Scoreless between South Dakota, New York

It's still scoreless in the bottom of the second inning as South Dakota faces New York in a do-or-die game to keep their LLWS hopes alive.

Canada dominates Puerto Rico 12-5

After an attempt to battle back from Puerto Rico, it was ultimately Canada that advanced in the Little League World Series by defeating Puerto Rico 12-4.

Puerto Rico dismisses three batters in a row

Puerto Rico is doing everything they can to stay competitive in the game and dismiss three Canadian batters in a row. Canada leads 12-4 in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Puerto Rico continues to battle and scores in the fourth

Puerto Rico showed their mettle by scoring two early runs in the fourth inning to narrow the lead to 12-5 for Canada.

Canada dismisses three batters in a row

Canada continues to take control of the game and dismisses three consecutive batters in the top of the fourth inning. Canada is up to bat and currently leads Puerto Rico 12-3.

Puerto Rico struggles in the second inning

Puerto Rico failed to respond to Canada's strong performance in the second inning, coming up short and failing to score any runs. Canada leads 12-3 heading into the third inning.

Canada delivers an 12 run, second inning

Canada's lower batting order wasted no time scoring 12 runs, closing the gap with Puerto Rico. Canada now has the lead 12-3 against Puerto Rico.

Puerto Rico makes it three

Puerto Rico adds to their momentum by scoring three runs in the first inning. They lead Canada 3-0 as Canada comes up to bat at the top of the second inning.

Puerto Rico takes the lead

Puerto Rico scores their first run early in the bottom of the first inning. Puerto Rico leads Canada 1-0.

Puerto Rico starts off strong on the plate

Puerto Rico holds Canada scoreless in the top of the first inning, setting the tone right from the start. Puerto Rico is up to bat in the bottom of the first with a 0-0 score.

2024 Little League World Series: Time, TV, streaming and how to watch

All 39 games of the Little League World Series will be broadcast on ESPN, ESPN2, or ABC, with streaming options including ESPN+, the ESPN app, and fuboTV. Coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET.

When is the LLWS championship game?

The LLWS championship game is slated for Sunday, Aug. 25, at 3 p.m. ET. The third-place consolation game will take place the same day at 10 a.m. ET.

The international and U.S. championship games — which serve as the semifinals to Sunday's championship game — will take place on Saturday, Aug. 24 at 12:30 and 3:30 p.m. ET, respectively.

How does the Little League World Series work?

The Little League World Series is split into two brackets: the United States bracket and the international bracket. Each bracket will play out their own individual tournaments, with the winner from each bracket facing each other in the championship.

The U.S. and international brackets are double-elimination brackets, meaning a team must lose twice before it is eliminated from the tournament.

The 2024 U.S. Regional Champions

The 2024 International Regional Champions

LLWS bracket and schedule

Here is the full 2024 LLWS bracket, courtesy of the Little League World Series:

Past Little League World Series results

Teams from the United States have dominated the Little League World Series as of late, having won each of the last five dating back to 2017. The last international team to win the tournament was Japan, who beat Lufkin, Texas 12-2 in just five innings in the 2017 final.

List of past winners:

Results date back to 2010 LLWS.

2023: El Segundo, Calif.

2022: Honolulu

2021: Taylor, Mich.

2020: Canceled due to COVID

2019: River Ridge, La.

2018: Honolulu

2017: Tokyo

2016: Maine-Endwell, N.Y.

2015: Tokyo

2014: Seoul, South Korea

2013: Tokyo

2012: Tokyo

2011: Huntington Beach, Calif.

2010: Tokyo

When is the 2024 MLB Little League Classic? TV, time and how to watch

The seventh annual MLB Little League Classic will take place on Monday, Aug. 18 at 9 a.m. ET with the New York Yankees taking on the Detroit Tigers in Williamsport. The game will air on ESPN.

