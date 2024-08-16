Little League World Series live: Updates, highlights as Mexico kicks off Friday's action
The 2024 Little League World Series is underway with thrilling games on Friday and will culminate on Sunday, August 25, with the crowning of a new champion. This champion will be the one who has proven their mettle among the best young athletes, earning the prestigious LLWS trophy.
This year's Little League World Series (LLWS) has been an exhilarating journey, filled with thrilling moments. Mexico set the tone with a 2-0 victory over Aruba, pitching a no-hitter. It will now face Venezuela, and the excitement is palpable.
Another team in action today is Chinese Taipei. They came out strong in their first tournament game and defeated Canada 8-0. They are gearing up for a showdown against Australia, which will be their first game of the LLWS.
Follow live for all of the Little League World Series action on Friday, Aug. 16, starting at 1 p.m. ET.
2024 Little League World Series: Scores, highlights, day 1 recap
Little League World Series: Aug. 16 schedule
All four games on Friday will be broadcast on ESPN.
All times Eastern.
LLWS Round 1
Mexico vs. Venezuela, 1 p.m. | Volunteer Stadium
Hawaii vs. Illinois, 3 p.m. | Lamade Stadium
Chinese Taipei vs. Australia, 5 p.m. | Volunteer Stadium
Florida vs. Washington, 7 p.m. | Lamade Stadium
How to watch: Follow Friday's LLWS games with an ESPN+ subscription
We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Little League World Series live: Friday's updates, highlights and more