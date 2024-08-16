Little League World Series live: Updates, highlights as Mexico kicks off Friday's action

The Little League Baseball World Series will be played in Williamsport, Pa. from August 14-25, 2024 with 20 teams competing for this year's title.

The 2024 Little League World Series is underway with thrilling games on Friday and will culminate on Sunday, August 25, with the crowning of a new champion. This champion will be the one who has proven their mettle among the best young athletes, earning the prestigious LLWS trophy.

This year's Little League World Series (LLWS) has been an exhilarating journey, filled with thrilling moments. Mexico set the tone with a 2-0 victory over Aruba, pitching a no-hitter. It will now face Venezuela, and the excitement is palpable.

Another team in action today is Chinese Taipei. They came out strong in their first tournament game and defeated Canada 8-0. They are gearing up for a showdown against Australia, which will be their first game of the LLWS.

Little League World Series: Aug. 16 schedule

All four games on Friday will be broadcast on ESPN.

All times Eastern.

LLWS Round 1

Mexico vs. Venezuela, 1 p.m. | Volunteer Stadium

Hawaii vs. Illinois, 3 p.m. | Lamade Stadium

Chinese Taipei vs. Australia, 5 p.m. | Volunteer Stadium

Florida vs. Washington, 7 p.m. | Lamade Stadium

