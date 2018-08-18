Little League World Series hero channels Bryce Harper with epic two-hand bat flip

Washington Nationals star Bryce Harper may have started a new bat flip trend.

After clinching his victory at the T-Mobile Home Run Derby last month in Washington, D.C. with a dramatic walk-off blast, Harper capped it with a celebratory two-hand bat flip.

Not only did that bat flip become a popular GIF, it caught the attention of Hawaii Little Leaguer Aukai Kea. We assume this because Kea busted out the same bat flip early Saturday morning when he launched his own walk-off home run against Georgia.





The home run ended an epic and entertaining battle that remained scoreless into the 11th inning. Kea had a big hand in the low score too, starting the game with six scoreless innings as a pitcher. He also made the defensive play of the game, snagging a comebacker with his bare hand.





The 13-year-old was the star of the tournament on Friday thanks to his success in all three phases of the game. He’ll be happy to know his classmates were watching too.

When the reason a student is absent from my class is because he's on @espn right now pitching in the @LittleLeague World Series. Go Aukai!!! #imuakamehameha #onlyanexcusedabsenceiftheywin pic.twitter.com/YX7LPx7f4m — Pakalani Bello (@PakalaniBello) August 18, 2018

Kea kept Hawaii from having to wake up early Saturday. Because of weather delays earlier in the day and the length of their game, the Friday nightcap concluded six minutes from the mandated curfew in Williamsport. The next inning would have started at 5 a.m. Hawaii time had they reached curfew. Instead, they’ll get a full day to rest while Georgia returns for an elimination game Saturday night.

The game itself was a Little League World Series classic. However, much of the focus has gone on the bat flip. While not everyone is a fan of bat flipping, particularly at the Little League level, this was one of those moments where it just felt right.

