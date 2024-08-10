Little League Baseball World Series 2024 schedule, scores, tv channel, brackets

The Little League World Series, the worldwide baseball tournament for 12-year-old athletes, is about to begin in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Players from all sections of the United States and also from several other countries will compete for the 2024 Little League Baseball World Series (LLBWS) title from Aug. 14-25.

Teams from the United States Regions have won the last five Little League World Series titles while the last international champion was Japan in 2017.

Here's everything to know about the Little League World Series teams, schedule, scores and bracket.

Where to watch the 2024 Little League World Series?

The best place is visiting Williamsport and South Williamsport, Pennsylvania during the tournament to watch the games live at Lamade Stadium and Volunteer Stadium. If you can’t make the trip, then you can watch the games on the ESPN family of networks (ESPN, ESPN2, ABC), stream the games on ESPN+ and on the ESPN App.

What is ESPN+?

ESPN+ is ESPN’s subscription streaming service, which allows access to a variety sports content on ESPN. However, ESPN+ does not include direct access to all ESPN content. You’ll still need a TV or cable provider login to get full access to all ESPN content. Plans for ESPN+ start at $10.99 a month.

2024 Little League World Series Regionals

The 10 U.S. regions are Great Lakes, Metro, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, Mountain Region, New England, Northwest, Southeast, Southwest and West. The 10 International regions are Asia-Pacific, Australia, Canada, Caribbean, Cuba, Europe-Africa, Japan, Latin America, Mexico and Puerto Rico.

The 2024 U.S. Regional Champions

Great Lakes - Hinsdale Little League - Hinsdale, Illinois

Metro - South Shore Little League - Staten Island, New York

Mid-Atlantic - Council Rock Newtown Little League - Newtown, Pennsylvania

Midwest - Sioux Falls Little League - Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Mountain - Paseo Verde Little League - Henderson, Nevada

New England - Salem Little League - Salem, New Hampshire

Northwest - South Hill Little League - Puyallup, Washington

Southeast - Lake Mary Little League - Lake Mary, Florida

Southwest - Boerne Little League - Boerne, Texas

West - Central East Maui Little League - Wailuku, Hawaii

The 2024 International Regional Champions

Asia-Pacific - Kuei-Shan Little League - Taoyuan City, Chinese Taipei

Australia - Hills Little League - Sydney, New South Wales

Canada - Whalley Little League - Surrey, British Columbia

Caribbean - Aruba Center Little League - Santa Cruz, Aruba

Cuba - Santa Clara Little League - Villa Clara, Cuba

Europe-Africa - South Czech Republic Little League - Brno, Czech Republic

Japan - Johoku Little League - Tokyo, Japan

Latin America - Cardenales Little League - Barquisimeto, Venezuela

Mexico - Matamoros Little League - Tamaulipas, Mexico

Puerto Rico - Radames Lopez Little League - Guayama, Puerto Rico

2024 Little League World Series Brackets

The LLBWS has two brackets, one for the 10 United States regional champions, and one for the 10 International Regional champions.

2024 MLB Little League Classic

According to Little League, the seventh annual MLB Little League Classic will feature Major League Baseball clubs playing at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport on Sunday, Aug. 18 in front of Little League Baseball World Series players and their families.

Who: New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers

When: Sunday, Aug 18, 2024

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

2024 Little League World Series TV Schedule

All game times are ET

Wednesday, Aug. 14

Game 1 International: Caribbean vs. Mexico, 1 p.m. ESPN

Game 2 United States: New England vs. West, 3 p.m. ESPN

Game 3 International: Asia-Pacific vs. Canada, 5 p.m. ESPN

Game 4 United States: Southeast vs. Midwest, 7 p.m. ESPN

Thursday, Aug. 15

Game 5 International: Japan vs. Puerto Rico, 1 p.m. ESPN

Game 6 United States: Metro vs. Mountain, 3 p.m. ESPN

Game 7 International: Cuba vs. Europe-Africa, 5 p.m. ESPN

Game 8 United States: Southwest vs. Mid-Atlantic, 7 p.m. ESPN

Friday, Aug. 16

Game 9 International: Winner of Game 1 vs. Latin America, 1 p.m. ESPN

Game 10 United States: Winner of Game 2 vs. Great Lakes, 3 p.m. ESPN

Game 11 International: Winner of Game 3 vs. Australia, 5 p.m. ESPN

Game 12 United States: Winner of Game 4 vs. Northwest, 7 p.m. ESPN

Saturday, Aug. 17

Game 13 International: Loser of Game 3 vs Loser of Game 5, 1 p.m. ESPN

Game 14 United States: Loser of Game 4 vs. Loser of Game 6, 3 p.m. ESPN

Game 15 International: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 7, 5 p.m. ESPN

Game 16 United States: Loser of Game 2 vs. Loser of Game 8, 7 p.m. ESPN2

Sunday, Aug. 18

Game 17 United States: Loser of Game 10 vs. Winner of Game 14, 9 a.m. ESPN

Game 18 International: Loser of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 13, 11 a.m. ESPN

Game 19 United States: Loser of Game 12 vs. Winner of Game 16, 1 p.m. ABC

Game 20 International: Loser of Game 11 vs. Winner of Game 15, 2 p.m. ESPN

Monday, Aug. 19

Game 21 International: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 9, 1 p.m. ESPN

Game 22 United States: Winner of Game 6 vs. Winner of Game 10, 3 p.m. ESPN

Game 23 International: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 11, 5 p.m. ESPN

Game 24 United States: Winner of Game 8 vs Winner of Game 12, 7 p.m. ESPN

Tuesday, Aug. 20

Game 25 International: Winner of Game 20 vs Loser of Game 21, 1 p.m. ESPN

Game 26 United States: Winner of Game 19 vs Loser of Game 22, 3 p.m. ESPN

Game 27 International: Winner of Game 18 vs Loser of Game 23, 5 p.m. ESPN

Game 28 United States: Winner of Game 17 vs Loser of Game 24, 7 p.m. ESPN

Wednesday, August 21

Game 29 International: Winner of Game 21 vs Winner of Game 23, 1 p.m. ESPN

Game 30 United States: Winner of Game 22 vs Winner of Game 24, 3 p.m. ESPN

Game 31 International: Winner of Game 25 vs Winner of Game 27, 5 p.m. ESPN

Game 32 United States: Winner of Game 26 vs Winner of Game 28, 7 p.m. ESPN

Thursday, August 22

Game 33 International: Loser of Game 29 vs Winner of Game 31, 3 p.m. ESPN

Game 34 United States: Loser of Game 30 vs Winner of Game 32, 7 p.m. ESPN

Saturday, August 24

International Championship Game

Game 35 International: Winner of Game 29 vs Winner of Game 33, 12:30 p.m. ABC

United States Championship Game

Game 36 United States: Winner of Game 30 vs Winner of Game 34, 3:30 p.m. ABC

Sunday, August 25

Little League World Series Third Place

Game 37: Loser of Game 35 vs Loser of Game 36, 10 a.m. ESPN2

Little League World Series Championship

Game 38: Winner of Game 35 vs Winner of Game 36, 3 p.m. ABC

Previous Little League World Series champions: year-by-year

2023 - El Segundo (California)

2022 - Honolulu (Hawaii)

2021 - Taylor North (Michigan)

2020 - *No event due to COVID-19*

2019 - Eastbank (Louisiana)

2018 - Honolulu (Hawaii)

2017 - Tokyo Kitasuna (Japan)

2016 - Maine-Endwell (New York)

2015 - Tokyo-Kitasuna (Japan)

2014 - Seoul (South Korea)

2013 - Musashi-Fuchu (Japan)

2012 - Tokyo-Kitasuna (Japan)

2011 - Huntington Beach (California)

2010 - Edogawa Minami (Japan)

2009 - Park View (California)

2008 - Waipio (Hawaii)

2007 - Warner Robins (Georgia)

2006 - Northern (Georgia)

2005 - West Oahu (Hawaii)

2004 - Pabao (Curacao)

2003 - Musashi-Fuchu (Japan)

2002 - Valley Sports (Kentucky)

2001 - The Kitasuna (Japan)

2000 - The Sierra Maestra (Venezuela)

