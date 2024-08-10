Little League Baseball World Series 2024 schedule, scores, tv channel, brackets
The Little League World Series, the worldwide baseball tournament for 12-year-old athletes, is about to begin in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
Players from all sections of the United States and also from several other countries will compete for the 2024 Little League Baseball World Series (LLBWS) title from Aug. 14-25.
Teams from the United States Regions have won the last five Little League World Series titles while the last international champion was Japan in 2017.
Here's everything to know about the Little League World Series teams, schedule, scores and bracket.
Where to watch the 2024 Little League World Series?
The best place is visiting Williamsport and South Williamsport, Pennsylvania during the tournament to watch the games live at Lamade Stadium and Volunteer Stadium. If you can’t make the trip, then you can watch the games on the ESPN family of networks (ESPN, ESPN2, ABC), stream the games on ESPN+ and on the ESPN App.
What is ESPN+?
ESPN+ is ESPN’s subscription streaming service, which allows access to a variety sports content on ESPN. However, ESPN+ does not include direct access to all ESPN content. You’ll still need a TV or cable provider login to get full access to all ESPN content. Plans for ESPN+ start at $10.99 a month.
2024 Little League World Series Regionals
The 10 U.S. regions are Great Lakes, Metro, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, Mountain Region, New England, Northwest, Southeast, Southwest and West. The 10 International regions are Asia-Pacific, Australia, Canada, Caribbean, Cuba, Europe-Africa, Japan, Latin America, Mexico and Puerto Rico.
The 2024 U.S. Regional Champions
Great Lakes - Hinsdale Little League - Hinsdale, Illinois
Metro - South Shore Little League - Staten Island, New York
Mid-Atlantic - Council Rock Newtown Little League - Newtown, Pennsylvania
Midwest - Sioux Falls Little League - Sioux Falls, South Dakota
Mountain - Paseo Verde Little League - Henderson, Nevada
New England - Salem Little League - Salem, New Hampshire
Northwest - South Hill Little League - Puyallup, Washington
Southeast - Lake Mary Little League - Lake Mary, Florida
Southwest - Boerne Little League - Boerne, Texas
West - Central East Maui Little League - Wailuku, Hawaii
The 2024 International Regional Champions
Asia-Pacific - Kuei-Shan Little League - Taoyuan City, Chinese Taipei
Australia - Hills Little League - Sydney, New South Wales
Canada - Whalley Little League - Surrey, British Columbia
Caribbean - Aruba Center Little League - Santa Cruz, Aruba
Cuba - Santa Clara Little League - Villa Clara, Cuba
Europe-Africa - South Czech Republic Little League - Brno, Czech Republic
Japan - Johoku Little League - Tokyo, Japan
Latin America - Cardenales Little League - Barquisimeto, Venezuela
Mexico - Matamoros Little League - Tamaulipas, Mexico
Puerto Rico - Radames Lopez Little League - Guayama, Puerto Rico
2024 Little League World Series Brackets
The LLBWS has two brackets, one for the 10 United States regional champions, and one for the 10 International Regional champions.
2024 MLB Little League Classic
According to Little League, the seventh annual MLB Little League Classic will feature Major League Baseball clubs playing at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport on Sunday, Aug. 18 in front of Little League Baseball World Series players and their families.
Who: New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers
When: Sunday, Aug 18, 2024
Time: 7 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
2024 Little League World Series TV Schedule
All game times are ET
Wednesday, Aug. 14
Game 1 International: Caribbean vs. Mexico, 1 p.m. ESPN
Game 2 United States: New England vs. West, 3 p.m. ESPN
Game 3 International: Asia-Pacific vs. Canada, 5 p.m. ESPN
Game 4 United States: Southeast vs. Midwest, 7 p.m. ESPN
Thursday, Aug. 15
Game 5 International: Japan vs. Puerto Rico, 1 p.m. ESPN
Game 6 United States: Metro vs. Mountain, 3 p.m. ESPN
Game 7 International: Cuba vs. Europe-Africa, 5 p.m. ESPN
Game 8 United States: Southwest vs. Mid-Atlantic, 7 p.m. ESPN
Friday, Aug. 16
Game 9 International: Winner of Game 1 vs. Latin America, 1 p.m. ESPN
Game 10 United States: Winner of Game 2 vs. Great Lakes, 3 p.m. ESPN
Game 11 International: Winner of Game 3 vs. Australia, 5 p.m. ESPN
Game 12 United States: Winner of Game 4 vs. Northwest, 7 p.m. ESPN
Saturday, Aug. 17
Game 13 International: Loser of Game 3 vs Loser of Game 5, 1 p.m. ESPN
Game 14 United States: Loser of Game 4 vs. Loser of Game 6, 3 p.m. ESPN
Game 15 International: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 7, 5 p.m. ESPN
Game 16 United States: Loser of Game 2 vs. Loser of Game 8, 7 p.m. ESPN2
Sunday, Aug. 18
Game 17 United States: Loser of Game 10 vs. Winner of Game 14, 9 a.m. ESPN
Game 18 International: Loser of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 13, 11 a.m. ESPN
Game 19 United States: Loser of Game 12 vs. Winner of Game 16, 1 p.m. ABC
Game 20 International: Loser of Game 11 vs. Winner of Game 15, 2 p.m. ESPN
Monday, Aug. 19
Game 21 International: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 9, 1 p.m. ESPN
Game 22 United States: Winner of Game 6 vs. Winner of Game 10, 3 p.m. ESPN
Game 23 International: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 11, 5 p.m. ESPN
Game 24 United States: Winner of Game 8 vs Winner of Game 12, 7 p.m. ESPN
Tuesday, Aug. 20
Game 25 International: Winner of Game 20 vs Loser of Game 21, 1 p.m. ESPN
Game 26 United States: Winner of Game 19 vs Loser of Game 22, 3 p.m. ESPN
Game 27 International: Winner of Game 18 vs Loser of Game 23, 5 p.m. ESPN
Game 28 United States: Winner of Game 17 vs Loser of Game 24, 7 p.m. ESPN
Wednesday, August 21
Game 29 International: Winner of Game 21 vs Winner of Game 23, 1 p.m. ESPN
Game 30 United States: Winner of Game 22 vs Winner of Game 24, 3 p.m. ESPN
Game 31 International: Winner of Game 25 vs Winner of Game 27, 5 p.m. ESPN
Game 32 United States: Winner of Game 26 vs Winner of Game 28, 7 p.m. ESPN
Thursday, August 22
Game 33 International: Loser of Game 29 vs Winner of Game 31, 3 p.m. ESPN
Game 34 United States: Loser of Game 30 vs Winner of Game 32, 7 p.m. ESPN
Saturday, August 24
International Championship Game
Game 35 International: Winner of Game 29 vs Winner of Game 33, 12:30 p.m. ABC
United States Championship Game
Game 36 United States: Winner of Game 30 vs Winner of Game 34, 3:30 p.m. ABC
Sunday, August 25
Little League World Series Third Place
Game 37: Loser of Game 35 vs Loser of Game 36, 10 a.m. ESPN2
Little League World Series Championship
Game 38: Winner of Game 35 vs Winner of Game 36, 3 p.m. ABC
Previous Little League World Series champions: year-by-year
2023 - El Segundo (California)
2022 - Honolulu (Hawaii)
2021 - Taylor North (Michigan)
2020 - *No event due to COVID-19*
2019 - Eastbank (Louisiana)
2018 - Honolulu (Hawaii)
2017 - Tokyo Kitasuna (Japan)
2016 - Maine-Endwell (New York)
2015 - Tokyo-Kitasuna (Japan)
2014 - Seoul (South Korea)
2013 - Musashi-Fuchu (Japan)
2012 - Tokyo-Kitasuna (Japan)
2011 - Huntington Beach (California)
2010 - Edogawa Minami (Japan)
2009 - Park View (California)
2008 - Waipio (Hawaii)
2007 - Warner Robins (Georgia)
2006 - Northern (Georgia)
2005 - West Oahu (Hawaii)
2004 - Pabao (Curacao)
2003 - Musashi-Fuchu (Japan)
2002 - Valley Sports (Kentucky)
2001 - The Kitasuna (Japan)
2000 - The Sierra Maestra (Venezuela)
