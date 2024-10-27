'Little kid drove his ass off:' Tyler Reddick makes incredible last-lap pass to win at Homestead

Tyler Reddick is racing for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series title.

Reddick made an incredible last-lap pass of Ryan Blaney to win his way into the the final four. Reddick was third on the white flag lap on older tires than the two drivers ahead of him and got past Denny Hamlin for second in Turns 1 and 2. And then he ripped the fence in Turns 3 and 4 to get past Blaney for the win.

TYLER REDDICK PASSES RYAN BLANEY IN THE FINAL CORNER!



HE WINS AT HOMESTEAD-MIAMI AND IS GOING TO THE NASCAR CHAMPIONSHIP! pic.twitter.com/GtgwGyY6jb — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) October 27, 2024

“Little kid drove his ass off, I’m proud of him,” Reddick's team owner Michael Jordan said after the race.