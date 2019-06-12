Lithuanian stripped of London 2012 canoe silver medal: IOC

BERLIN (Reuters) - Lithuanian Jevgenij Shuklin, who won silver in Canoe Sprint at the London 2012 Olympics, has been stripped of his medal after re-tests of his sample were positive for a banned substance, the International Olympic Committee said on Wednesday.

Shuklin, who was second in the men's Canoe Sprint C-1 200 meters event, tested positive for anabolic steroid turinabol, the IOC said.

The IOC stores and regularly re-tests samples from past Games since the Athens 2004 Olympics, with methods that did not exist at the time or looking for substances that were not known, as part of what it says are efforts to protect clean athletes and the integrity of the competition.

More than 110 adverse findings have been found in Olympics since 2004 through re-testing of samples, including dozens from the London Games.





