'I need to listen to my body'

[PA Media]

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard will not take part in Norway's Nations League fixtures against Slovenia and Kazakhstan as he continues his recovery from the ankle injury that kept him out of action for two months.

Odegaard returned to action with the Gunners last week and started Sunday's 1-1 draw at Chelsea.

"After discussions with the medical staff at the national team, we have unfortunately concluded that the situation is not good enough to play these matches," Odegaard told the official Norwegian Football Association website.

"I've been through a long training period and when you haven't practised football in the last nine weeks, it's natural not to be 100% yet.

"I need to listen to my body, complete this rehab process and get my foot back in good shape.

"The hope has always been to be able to play the national matches and if I hadn't played on Sunday, it would have been out of the question to participate anyway.

"It's a very bad feeling to lose these games. I love playing for Norway and with this team."