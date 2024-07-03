List of Barcelona youth players set to participate in pre-season under Hansi Flick

Barcelona will kickstart a new era under manager Hansi Flick next week with the pre-season campaign set to begin on July 10.

The German tactician’s arrival is expected to usher in some major changes within the club but the tradition of blooding in young talent from the academy and reserve ranks is expected to continue.

With a number of senior team members away on international duty, Flick is expected to call up a number of youth prospects to start the pre-season camp next week.

Mundo Deportivo has come forward with the list of the 11 players who the German tactician intends to have at his disposal during the preparatory period.

Goalkeepers

With Marc-Andre ter Stegen away at the UEFA Euro 2024, Inaki Pena would be the only senior goalkeeper available at Flick’s disposal at the start of pre-season.

As such, the 59-year-old tactician will call up youth team shot-stoppers Ander Astralaga and Diego Kochen, with the latter even considered a future first-team starter within the club.

Defence

Hector Fort hopes to impress Flick in pre-season. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

As far as the backline is concerned, Hector Fort is one of the youth players who is certain to be in the pre-season, with the youngster’s spot in the senior team for next season also pretty much guaranteed.

Gerard Martin, the Barça Atletic left-back, is also set to be part of the pre-season camp starting next week with Marcos Alonso having left the club and Alejandro Balde recovering from injury.

Mikayil Faye will also be a part of the first-team pre-season after his move to Porto fell through, with the Senegalese defender set for a promotion in the new season.

Midfield

Casado will be a first-team player next season. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Marc Bernal, widely regarded as a future starter in the pivot midfield position, has been informed by Flick to join the senior team for pre-season.

Joining him will be another pivot midfield option in the form of Marc Casado, who will be a part of the first team, having brought an end to his cycle with Barça Atletic.

Unai Hernandez, who is attracting interest from clubs in Spain and outside, remains focused on making an impression on Flick and will get a chance to do so during the pre-season.

Aleix Garrido, who has already had a taste of first-team football under Xavi, will also be called up for pre-season. Having recovered from an injury, the La Masia ace will be keen on capitalising on any chance he gets.

Angel Alarcon will be with the first team for pre-season. (Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images)

Teenage German prodigy Noah Darvich will also do pre-season with the senior team, with Flick and his staff well aware of his talent and potential.

Attack

As far as the attacking department is concerned, Angel Alarcon will be getting an opportunity to work under Flick during the pre-season.

With Marc Guiu having left the club, the 20-year-old may have a chance to stake a claim for a first-team berth.