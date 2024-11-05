Lipscomb takes on No. 16 Arkansas following Ognacevic's 30-point game

Lipscomb Bisons at Arkansas Razorbacks

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb plays No. 16 Arkansas after Jacob Ognacevic's 30-point showing in Lipscomb's 77-72 victory against the Duquesne Dukes.

Arkansas went 16-17 overall with an 11-6 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Razorbacks averaged 77.8 points per game while shooting 45.3% from the field and 31.8% from 3-point distance last season.

Lipscomb finished 6-8 on the road and 20-12 overall last season. The Bisons averaged 13.5 points off of turnovers, 8.7 second-chance points and 3.8 bench points last season.

