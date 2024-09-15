Lip readers figured out what a furious Brian Callahan told Will Levis after his senseless fumble

Credit: NFL/CBS

We're not even two weeks into the 2024 NFL regular season, and the Tennessee Titans already appear to be coming apart at the seams. But that's what happens when a franchise's head coach and quarterback aren't on the same page.

With Tennessee sitting pretty against the New York Jets, Will Levis senselessly threw a backward shovel pass in the red zone to avoid a sack and ... fumbled instead. It's the latest in a catalog of bone-headed plays by the young quarterback as he tries to establish a stronger footing in the NFL.

But while everyone watching couldn't believe Levis's decision-making, Titans head coach Brian Callahan was even more irate just days after ripping Levis for not playing smart.

And if you know how to read lips, you probably can see Callahan's NSFW words clear as day:

Brian Callahan… not happy pic.twitter.com/K6BKsJ4R3K — Jordan Dajani (@JordanDajani) September 15, 2024

Tennessee seems to be building a quality program. But if the head coach can't trust his quarterback, I'm not sure how long this operation will last.

