Lions vs. Cardinals game today: Start time, channel, TV schedule in NFL Week 3

The Arizona Cardinals will host the Detroit Lions for a Week 3 matchup on Sunday afternoon.

The Cardinals (1-1) are coming off a convincing 41-10 victory against the Los Angeles Rams at home.

Quarterback Kyler Murray helped the Cardinals build a lead early in the first quarter with a pair of touchdown passes to rookie receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. James Conner contributed to the offense with 122 rushing yards and a touchdown on 21 carries.

The Lions (1-1) will look to bounce back from a 20-16 home loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Lions quarterback Jared Goff completed 34 of 55 passes for 307 but threw two interceptions in the loss. Detroit was limited to 119 rushing yards.

Here's what you need to know to watch the Detroit Lions vs. the Arizona Cardinals in the NFL Week 3 matchup:

When is kickoff time for the Cardinals vs. Lions?

The NFL Week 3 game between the Detroit Lions vs. the Arizona Cardinals is scheduled to kick off at 1:25 p.m. ET/10:25 a.m. PT.

Lions vs. Cardinals: TV, time, streaming for Sunday

The game between the Detroit Lions vs. the Arizona Cardinals will be broadcast on Fox. The game can also be streamed on NFL+ and YouTube TV (NFL Sunday Ticket) and through Fubo, the latter of which comes with a free trial for new subscribers.

Date : Sunday, Sept. 22

Time : 1:25 p.m. ET / 10:25 a.m. PT.

TV : Fox

Streaming : YouTube TV (NFL Sunday Ticket), NFL+, Fubo (free trial)

Location: State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Lions vs. Cardinals game today: Time, channel in NFL Week 3