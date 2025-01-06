Lions secure NFC's No. 1 seed as massive matchup with Vikings turns into rout

At least the Minnesota Vikings will make some history next week. They’ll be the first 14-win wild-card playoff team in NFL history.
There can be complaints about the NFL overemphasizing its divisions, which leads to oddities like the home team having four fewer wins than its road opponent in the wild-card round. But the Vikings knew the stakes for Sunday night’s historic game against the Detroit Lions. The winner is 15-2 and gets the No. 1 seed in the NFC. The other breaks the 1999 Tennessee Titans’ record of 13 wins for a wild-card team, and falls to the fifth seed.
And knowing the stakes, the Vikings came up small. Sam Darnold had a bad game, perhaps his worst of the season. There were questionable coaching decisions and some big special teams errors. Ultimately, the Lions pulled away while not even playing their best, winning the NFC North with a 31-9 win. Jahmyr Gibbs had four touchdowns and the Lions became the ninth team in NFL history to win 15 games in a regular season.
The Lions get to rest. They have wild-card weekend off and they won’t need to go on the road for the NFC playoffs. They need the week off given all their injuries, including cornerback Terrion Arnold, who left Sunday night’s game with a foot injury. The Vikings fall all the way to the No. 5 seed. They’ll play at the Los Angeles Rams on Jan. 13 of wild-card weekend.
The Vikings’ season isn’t over. Those 1999 Titans made a Super Bowl as an overqualified wild-card team. But the path got a lot tougher for the Vikings on Sunday night, and a lot easier for the Lions.
Vikings and Lions have error-filled 1st half
Both teams looked tight to start Sunday night’s game, which was understandable. The stakes were massive.
Mistakes were the story of the first half. Darnold has been excellent all season but missed many passes, most of them high. In one sequence, after a Vikings interception that set them up inside the Lions’ 10-yard line, Darnold missed a wide open Justin Jefferson twice and the Vikings had to settle for a field goal. According to ESPN, Darnold had eight overthrows in the first half, the second-most for an entire game in his career.
The Lions seemed to be pressing too. On fourth-and-inches, Detroit decided to pass instead of run behind the NFL’s best offensive line, and it was incomplete. The Vikings turned that good field position into a field goal, but then had another error. With 20 seconds left they kicked it out of bounds, giving the Lions the ball at the 40-yard line. Jared Goff hit passes of 19 and 11 yards, one of the rare times Detroit's offense showed much explosion in the first half, and that set up a gift field goal as the first half expired.
The Lions led the Vikings 10-6 but neither team played like it had 14 wins entering the night. For such a great matchup, the results weren’t pretty in the first half. At least the Lions snapped out of it in the second half. The Vikings didn’t.
Lions open up their lead
Minnesota’s mistakes didn’t stop when the second half got underway.
The Vikings went for it on a fourth-and-goal in the first half, passing on an easy field goal, and did so again on their first possession of the second half. Both times, Darnold threw incomplete. That was 6 easy points the Vikings passed on in a close game. But on the next play, Goff threw wildly downfield and Harrison Smith had an easy interception.
The Lions' offense finally got going on a 13-play, 70-yard drive that ended with a touchdown. Unsurprisingly the Lions went for it on fourth-and-2 and had a nice play that got Gibbs wide open in the middle for a 10-yard touchdown. The Vikings weren’t out of the game by any means, trailing 17-9 at that point, but they weren’t done tripping all over themselves.
The Vikings missed a field goal late in the third quarter. Early in the fourth quarter, Vikings defensive end Andrew Van Ginkel had a pick-6 in his hands and he dropped it. A few plays later, Gibbs scored his third touchdown of the game and Detroit led 24-9.
The Vikings could go on to win a Super Bowl from a wild-card spot. If they don’t, they might look back on the huge swing of Van Ginkel dropping an interception that could have helped tie the game, while instead falling behind by 15 points after Gibbs' 13-yard touchdown run.
The Lions had to just lean on the Vikings after that. There was one more big mistake. With a little less than six minutes left, the Lions lined up like they would go for it on fourth-and-2. The Vikings jumped offside and the Lions didn’t even have to snap the ball for a first down. Gibbs scored his fourth touchdown shortly after that.
The Vikings had an incredible regular season. They weren’t expected to be in the playoffs, and won 14 games. Darnold established himself as a legitimate starting quarterback. Their defense was fantastic. The coaching staff got its due as one of the NFL’s best. And for all of the good things Minnesota did, the reward is a trip to Los Angeles for a tough playoff opener.
Detroit is going to be the No. 1 seed in the playoffs for the first time in franchise history. It's one of the oldest teams in the NFL — operating since 1930 — and has been plagued by poor luck for decades, with just two playoff wins since 1991. Now, after a full season of looking like the best — or one of the handful of the best teams in the league — they look like the team to beat
Vikings go over on downs with just over four minutes to go
Minnesota's bid for a division title is going out with a whimper. Sam Darnold looked like an MVP candidate to begin the season. Tonight, the Lions defense has been spectacular. The line on Darnold tonight: 18-of-41, 166 yards, no TD passes, and the Vikings are 3-of-13 on 3rd down and 0-for-3 on 4th down.
FOUR TOUCHDOWNS FOR JAHMYR GIBBS
Barring a spectacular turnaround, the road to the Super Bowl is going through Detroit in the NFC. Jahmyr Gibbs: 23 carries, 139 yards, three rushing touchdowns, five catches, 31 yards, one receiving touchdown.
It's a first down, but the Lions defense is in control. Twelve players on the defense are on IR, but they're completely shutting down the Vikings, who have one of the more explosive passing attacks in the NFL with Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison.
Jahmyr Gibbs with a hat trick in the massive Week 18 showdown
This third TD might have been the best of the bunch, on a 13-yard run. Two tight ends and a fullback, and the Detroit offense has taken over after Gibbs' 19th touchdown of the season. Lions lead 24-9 with 13:06 to go in the 4th quarter.
Sam LaPorta opens the 4th quarter with and 11 yard pickup
Lions receivers are running wide open here in the second half now. St. Brown and Williams have added receptions on the drive into the red zone. The Lions' offense is roaring over their last two drives.
Jahmyr Gibbs picks up 14 on a first down pass play to end the 3rd quarter
Jahmyr Gibbs has 22 touches for 88 yards and two touchdowns on an already big night, and he's picking up steam as the Lions look to close the deal on the Vikings for the NFC North title and the No. 1 seed.
Will Reichard misses from 52
The red zone failures are looming LARGE for the Vikings, who are in danger of sinking, with the Lions now taking over with excellent field position.
Anzalone knocks it away on 3rd down
The Lions' linebacker with excellent defense and a pass breakup that was intended for for T.J. Hockensen, and it'll bring up a 4th down.
Lions get in the end zone on 4th down TD pass
Goff hits Jahmyr Gibbs on the option route and Gibbs sets a new single-season franchise record for touchdowns with his 18th of the year and the Lions are up 17-9.
Four first downs on this drive for the Lions, who are in the red zone looking to add to their lead. This drive also had a 2nd and 19 that the Lions were able to recover from.
Another Vikings field goal from Reichard, this one from 51
An intentional grounding penalty backed the Vikings up, and they got stuck behind the sticks before getting three after the bad Goff turnover. The Detroit defensive line is still dominating the game, but Minnesota is holding its own on defense as well and chipping away slowly.
Lions injury updates
More defensive injuries as DB Terrion Arnold was just carted off the sideline and taken to the locker room after eing unable to put any weight on one leg. Also, defensive lineman Pat O'Connor is dealing with a calf injury.
Vikings pickup 3rd down with pass interference penalty
The drive stays alive at the 37-yard-line, but the Vikings have not looked sharp at all coming out of the locker room
Jake Bates knocks through a 48-yard field goal to put the Lions back up by four
A big mistake on the kickoff results in a 10-6 Lions lead at halftime. Minnesota's three red zone trips — including seven goal-to-go snaps — have resulted in just six points, while the Lions haven't been able to get into full gear on offense.
St. Brown out of bounds with a gain of 19
The Lions save their timeout and are in Vikings territory at the 41.
Vikings flagged for a kickoff out of bounds
Detroit will take over with 20 seconds left and a timeout, and starting from the 40-yard-line.
Another Lions stop, another Vikings field goal
This time it’s Reichard from 31 yards to cut the Detroit lead to 7-6. There are 20 seconds left in the first half and the Vikings are set to receive the second-half kickoff.
Minnesota back in the red zone
They've only gotten the one field goal, and they could use come points out of this drive.
Jalen Nailor on 3rd and 5 for a Vikings 1st down
After a Sam Darnold scramble to make it a 3rd-and more manageable, he found Nailor who slithered into Lions territory — and perhaps field goal range. The gain was 18 to the Detroit 36 at the two-minute warning. The Vikings have all three timeouts.
Unexpectedly low-scoring first half in Detroit
The teams were largely expected to light up the scoreboard, and while there's still time for both offenses to get going, it's just 7-3 with 4th down stops on both sides here in the first half.
Lions turn it over on 4th and inches
Vikings tipped a pass after the Lions went play action and Jonathan Bullard got the tip. Vikings take over at their own 41.
Three-straight incompletions and a field goal for Minnesota
Will Reichard makes the field goal, but Minnesota has to be thinking it should have more. The Vikings' last seven offensive snaps have come inside the 10-yard-line, and they've protected Sam Darnold against some Lions blitzing, but some plaster man coverage — and couple of high Darnold throws — have saved Detroit, which now leads 7-3 with 6:35 left in the half.
Vikings come up with tip-drill interception!
Josh Metellus got the tip and Ivan Pace Jr. snags the pick and the Vikings start a drive with 1st and goal.
Jared Goff nearly sacked in the end zone, but was able to get it in the area of an eligible receiver. Perhaps a questionable call, but Jahmyr Gibbs was in the area. The Lions were able to pick up the 3rd and 5 to at least give themselves some room.
Lions hold on 4th down on the 3-yard-line
The pass was too tall for Jefferson from Darnold, and Detroit gets a stop. This round of the chess match between Aaron Glenn and Kevin O'Connell goes to the Detroit defensive coordinator.
Lions to take over at their own 3-yard-line with 10:10 to go in the first half.
The Vikings and Lions trade punts on their first drives. Minnesota had a false start on a 2nd and 4 that backed them up and hurt the momentum of the drive, and after a return to the 22, the Lions' offense will have a second crack at it.
Aaron Jones makes first down catch
The first-year Viking make the play on a 3rd down to move the sticks for the second first down of their opening drive.
Minnesota's offense takes over
The Vikings entered Week 18 12th in total offense and 9th in scoring offense. They're likely to need to put some points up to keep up with the Lions, who come into Week 18 leading the NFL in scoring at 33.3 points per game.
Vikings win the second third down
This second one was a 3rd and 8 and Jonathan Greenard wasn't fooled by a draw play and wrapped up Gibbs in the backfield for a loss forcing the punt. Vikings take over just short of their own 15.
Gibbs picks up a first down
After motioning out of the backfield, he beats Blake Cashman in man coverage and spins away for a first down after getting to a quick third down on the opening series.
28 combined wins in an NFL regular season game. This one should be fun
