Lions secure NFC's No. 1 seed as massive matchup with Vikings turns into rout

Minnesota falls to No. 5 seed with the loss

At least the Minnesota Vikings will make some history next week. They’ll be the first 14-win wild-card playoff team in NFL history.

There can be complaints about the NFL overemphasizing its divisions, which leads to oddities like the home team having four fewer wins than its road opponent in the wild-card round. But the Vikings knew the stakes for Sunday night’s historic game against the Detroit Lions. The winner is 15-2 and gets the No. 1 seed in the NFC. The other breaks the 1999 Tennessee Titans’ record of 13 wins for a wild-card team, and falls to the fifth seed.

And knowing the stakes, the Vikings came up small. Sam Darnold had a bad game, perhaps his worst of the season. There were questionable coaching decisions and some big special teams errors. Ultimately, the Lions pulled away while not even playing their best, winning the NFC North with a 31-9 win. Jahmyr Gibbs had four touchdowns and the Lions became the ninth team in NFL history to win 15 games in a regular season.

The Lions get to rest. They have wild-card weekend off and they won’t need to go on the road for the NFC playoffs. They need the week off given all their injuries, including cornerback Terrion Arnold, who left Sunday night’s game with a foot injury. The Vikings fall all the way to the No. 5 seed. They’ll play at the Los Angeles Rams on Jan. 13 of wild-card weekend.

The Vikings’ season isn’t over. Those 1999 Titans made a Super Bowl as an overqualified wild-card team. But the path got a lot tougher for the Vikings on Sunday night, and a lot easier for the Lions.

Both teams looked tight to start Sunday night’s game, which was understandable. The stakes were massive.

Mistakes were the story of the first half. Darnold has been excellent all season but missed many passes, most of them high. In one sequence, after a Vikings interception that set them up inside the Lions’ 10-yard line, Darnold missed a wide open Justin Jefferson twice and the Vikings had to settle for a field goal. According to ESPN, Darnold had eight overthrows in the first half, the second-most for an entire game in his career.

The Lions seemed to be pressing too. On fourth-and-inches, Detroit decided to pass instead of run behind the NFL’s best offensive line, and it was incomplete. The Vikings turned that good field position into a field goal, but then had another error. With 20 seconds left they kicked it out of bounds, giving the Lions the ball at the 40-yard line. Jared Goff hit passes of 19 and 11 yards, one of the rare times Detroit's offense showed much explosion in the first half, and that set up a gift field goal as the first half expired.

The Lions led the Vikings 10-6 but neither team played like it had 14 wins entering the night. For such a great matchup, the results weren’t pretty in the first half. At least the Lions snapped out of it in the second half. The Vikings didn’t.

Minnesota’s mistakes didn’t stop when the second half got underway.

The Vikings went for it on a fourth-and-goal in the first half, passing on an easy field goal, and did so again on their first possession of the second half. Both times, Darnold threw incomplete. That was 6 easy points the Vikings passed on in a close game. But on the next play, Goff threw wildly downfield and Harrison Smith had an easy interception.

The Lions' offense finally got going on a 13-play, 70-yard drive that ended with a touchdown. Unsurprisingly the Lions went for it on fourth-and-2 and had a nice play that got Gibbs wide open in the middle for a 10-yard touchdown. The Vikings weren’t out of the game by any means, trailing 17-9 at that point, but they weren’t done tripping all over themselves.

The Vikings missed a field goal late in the third quarter. Early in the fourth quarter, Vikings defensive end Andrew Van Ginkel had a pick-6 in his hands and he dropped it. A few plays later, Gibbs scored his third touchdown of the game and Detroit led 24-9.

The Vikings could go on to win a Super Bowl from a wild-card spot. If they don’t, they might look back on the huge swing of Van Ginkel dropping an interception that could have helped tie the game, while instead falling behind by 15 points after Gibbs' 13-yard touchdown run.

The Lions had to just lean on the Vikings after that. There was one more big mistake. With a little less than six minutes left, the Lions lined up like they would go for it on fourth-and-2. The Vikings jumped offside and the Lions didn’t even have to snap the ball for a first down. Gibbs scored his fourth touchdown shortly after that.

The Vikings had an incredible regular season. They weren’t expected to be in the playoffs, and won 14 games. Darnold established himself as a legitimate starting quarterback. Their defense was fantastic. The coaching staff got its due as one of the NFL’s best. And for all of the good things Minnesota did, the reward is a trip to Los Angeles for a tough playoff opener.

    The Lions are tops in the NFC for 2024

    The Lions win game No. 272 to end the NFL regular season

    At the two-minute warning, the Lions lead 31-9

    Detroit is going to be the No. 1 seed in the playoffs for the first time in franchise history. It's one of the oldest teams in the NFL — operating since 1930 — and has been plagued by poor luck for decades, with just two playoff wins since 1991. Now, after a full season of looking like the best — or one of the handful of the best teams in the league — they look like the team to beat

    Vikings go over on downs with just over four minutes to go

    Minnesota's bid for a division title is going out with a whimper. Sam Darnold looked like an MVP candidate to begin the season. Tonight, the Lions defense has been spectacular. The line on Darnold tonight: 18-of-41, 166 yards, no TD passes, and the Vikings are 3-of-13 on 3rd down and 0-for-3 on 4th down.

    FOUR TOUCHDOWNS FOR JAHMYR GIBBS

    Barring a spectacular turnaround, the road to the Super Bowl is going through Detroit in the NFC. Jahmyr Gibbs: 23 carries, 139 yards, three rushing touchdowns, five catches, 31 yards, one receiving touchdown.

    It's 31-9 with 5:14 to go in the game.

    This is turning into the Jahmyr Gibbs game

    Forty-seven yards on this run. The Lions are looking the part of the best team in the NFL.

    Al-Quadin Muhammad gets a 3rd down sack to force a punt

    The swarming Lions defense deserves every accolade they're getting tonight. The Vikings have less than 250 yards of total offense.

    Vikings bailed out with another 3rd down penalty

    It's a first down, but the Lions defense is in control. Twelve players on the defense are on IR, but they're completely shutting down the Vikings, who have one of the more explosive passing attacks in the NFL with Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison.

    Jahmyr Gibbs with a hat trick in the massive Week 18 showdown

    This third TD might have been the best of the bunch, on a 13-yard run. Two tight ends and a fullback, and the Detroit offense has taken over after Gibbs' 19th touchdown of the season. Lions lead 24-9 with 13:06 to go in the 4th quarter.

    Sam LaPorta opens the 4th quarter with and 11 yard pickup

    Lions receivers are running wide open here in the second half now. St. Brown and Williams have added receptions on the drive into the red zone. The Lions' offense is roaring over their last two drives.

    Jahmyr Gibbs picks up 14 on a first down pass play to end the 3rd quarter

    Jahmyr Gibbs has 22 touches for 88 yards and two touchdowns on an already big night, and he's picking up steam as the Lions look to close the deal on the Vikings for the NFC North title and the No. 1 seed.

    Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) runs for a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rey Del Rio)
    Jahmyr Gibbs and the Lions are looking to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC. (AP/Rey Del Rio)
    Will Reichard misses from 52

    The red zone failures are looming LARGE for the Vikings, who are in danger of sinking, with the Lions now taking over with excellent field position.

    Anzalone knocks it away on 3rd down

    The Lions' linebacker with excellent defense and a pass breakup that was intended for for T.J. Hockensen, and it'll bring up a 4th down.

    Lions get in the end zone on 4th down TD pass

    Goff hits Jahmyr Gibbs on the option route and Gibbs sets a new single-season franchise record for touchdowns with his 18th of the year and the Lions are up 17-9.

    The Lions are on the move

    Four first downs on this drive for the Lions, who are in the red zone looking to add to their lead. This drive also had a 2nd and 19 that the Lions were able to recover from.

    Another Vikings field goal from Reichard, this one from 51

    An intentional grounding penalty backed the Vikings up, and they got stuck behind the sticks before getting three after the bad Goff turnover. The Detroit defensive line is still dominating the game, but Minnesota is holding its own on defense as well and chipping away slowly.

    Lions injury updates

    More defensive injuries as DB Terrion Arnold was just carted off the sideline and taken to the locker room after eing unable to put any weight on one leg. Also, defensive lineman Pat O'Connor is dealing with a calf injury.

    Goff throws a pick on first down

    It's an arm punt from Goff, but on first down? The Lions went for broke in sudden change, but this is a terrible turnover by the Lions, and the Vikings will take over at their own 46.

    Vikings go over on downs AGAIN inside the 5-yard-line

    The Vikings have now run 11 plays inside the 5-yard-line and have three points from those three drives. Aaron Glenn and the Lions' defense are putting on a short yardage masterclass in this game.

    Jones is out of the locker room

    He made a catch on his first play of the second half to get it to 3rd and Goal at the 2.

    Cam Akers with a MASSIVE burst of 58 yards to get Minnesota back inside the 10

    Aaron Jones is still in the locker room after halftime and Cam Akers has been in the lineup, and he just made good on his playing time with this huge run to get the Vikings back in the red zone.

    Vikings pickup 3rd down with pass interference penalty

    The drive stays alive at the 37-yard-line, but the Vikings have not looked sharp at all coming out of the locker room

    Jake Bates knocks through a 48-yard field goal to put the Lions back up by four

    A big mistake on the kickoff results in a 10-6 Lions lead at halftime. Minnesota's three red zone trips — including seven goal-to-go snaps — have resulted in just six points, while the Lions haven't been able to get into full gear on offense.

    St. Brown out of bounds with a gain of 19

    The Lions save their timeout and are in Vikings territory at the 41.

    Vikings flagged for a kickoff out of bounds

    Detroit will take over with 20 seconds left and a timeout, and starting from the 40-yard-line.

    Another Lions stop, another Vikings field goal

    This time it’s Reichard from 31 yards to cut the Detroit lead to 7-6. There are 20 seconds left in the first half and the Vikings are set to receive the second-half kickoff.

    Minnesota back in the red zone

    They've only gotten the one field goal, and they could use come points out of this drive.

    Jalen Nailor on 3rd and 5 for a Vikings 1st down

    After a Sam Darnold scramble to make it a 3rd-and more manageable, he found Nailor who slithered into Lions territory — and perhaps field goal range. The gain was 18 to the Detroit 36 at the two-minute warning. The Vikings have all three timeouts.

    Unexpectedly low-scoring first half in Detroit

    The teams were largely expected to light up the scoreboard, and while there's still time for both offenses to get going, it's just 7-3 with 4th down stops on both sides here in the first half.

    Lions turn it over on 4th and inches

    Vikings tipped a pass after the Lions went play action and Jonathan Bullard got the tip. Vikings take over at their own 41.

    Three-straight incompletions and a field goal for Minnesota

    Will Reichard makes the field goal, but Minnesota has to be thinking it should have more. The Vikings' last seven offensive snaps have come inside the 10-yard-line, and they've protected Sam Darnold against some Lions blitzing, but some plaster man coverage — and couple of high Darnold throws — have saved Detroit, which now leads 7-3 with 6:35 left in the half.

     

    Vikings come up with tip-drill interception!

    Josh Metellus got the tip and Ivan Pace Jr. snags the pick and the Vikings start a drive with 1st and goal.

    Lions avoid disaster, pick up a first down

    Jared Goff nearly sacked in the end zone, but was able to get it in the area of an eligible receiver. Perhaps a questionable call, but Jahmyr Gibbs was in the area. The Lions were able to pick up the 3rd and 5 to at least give themselves some room.

    Lions hold on 4th down on the 3-yard-line

    The pass was too tall for Jefferson from Darnold, and Detroit gets a stop. This round of the chess match between Aaron Glenn and Kevin O'Connell goes to the Detroit defensive coordinator.

    Lions to take over at their own 3-yard-line with 10:10 to go in the first half.

    Justin Jefferson, welcome to Week 18

    The Vikings' offensive line has been excellent in the early going, and was great on this play to get Minnesota a first down.

    Jonathan Greenard sacks Jared Goff on 3rd down

    Minnesota quickly cleans up to force a punt, and the Vikings will take over around the 50-yard-line, looking to even up the score early in the second quarter.

    Andrew Van Ginkel. Hit stick.

    Some ELITE company for Jahmyr Gibbs in Detroit

    Vikings to punt after the sack

    That’s a quick three-and-out, and it's looking like the Lions are swarming on defense to close the first quarter with a 7-0 lead.

    Za'Darius Smith with an enormous first down sack to back the Vikings up

    Minnesota will now have 2nd and 27 in the shadow of their own goal posts.

    Lions cash in conversion with Jahmyr Gibbs 25-yard touchdown run

    Great patience by Sonic with his 17th touchdown — tying the single-season Lions record — and the Lions are on the board first with a 7-0 lead.

    Lions pick up HUGE 4th down

    Jared Goff stands in against a 0-blitz and Jameson Williams marches Detroit to the 25.

    Amon-Ra St. Brown with the first big one of the game

    A catch and run of 23 yards to get Detroit on the move on its second drive has the Lions across midfield for the first time.

    The NFL wild card schedule is out

    For more on the schedule and the playoff bracket, click here.

    Hockenson couldn't pull it in on third down

    The Vikings and Lions trade punts on their first drives. Minnesota had a false start on a 2nd and 4 that backed them up and hurt the momentum of the drive, and after a return to the 22, the Lions' offense will have a second crack at it.

    Aaron Jones makes first down catch

    The first-year Viking make the play on a 3rd down to move the sticks for the second first down of their opening drive.

    Minnesota's offense takes over

    The Vikings entered Week 18 12th in total offense and 9th in scoring offense. They're likely to need to put some points up to keep up with the Lions, who come into Week 18 leading the NFL in scoring at 33.3 points per game.

    Vikings win the second third down

    This second one was a 3rd and 8 and Jonathan Greenard wasn't fooled by a draw play and wrapped up Gibbs in the backfield for a loss forcing the punt. Vikings take over just short of their own 15.

    Gibbs picks up a first down

    After motioning out of the backfield, he beats Blake Cashman in man coverage and spins away for a first down after getting to a quick third down on the opening series.

    28 combined wins in an NFL regular season game. This one should be fun