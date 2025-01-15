DETROIT, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 15: Head coach Dan Campbell of the Detroit Lions looks on in the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Ford Field on December 15, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

The Lions aren't afraid to do the unconventional.

If that means going for it on fourth down when everyone else clearly wouldn't, they'll do it. If that means scouting children, they're not afraid of that, either.

YES. THEY'RE SCOUTING THE BABIES.

Detroit is out here (jokingly) scouting babies, and there's proof.

TikTok creator Madison Peltzer recently shared a video of her son, who is in the 99th growth percentile. Somehow, the clip made it to the Lions, who seemed intrigued by the prospect and left a "dibs" in the comment section. We kinda don't blame them. If they already have athletes like 6-foot-9, 330-pound offensive tackle Dan Skipper, this 31-pound kiddo is a perfect fit.

Lions calling dibs early 😂



(via madisonpeltzerr/IG) pic.twitter.com/RRVCPFz5gv — espnW (@espnW) January 15, 2025

Madison likely found their comment hilarious because she responded with an additional video, saying, "Give us a few years, and we're there."

This article originally appeared on For The Win: The Lions really called 'dibs' on a TikTok creator's giant baby