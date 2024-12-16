Lions RB David Montgomery to undergo season-ending knee surgery to repair torn MCL

The hits keep coming for the Detroit Lions.

Running back David Montgomery will be undergoing season-ending knee surgery, head coach Dan Campbell told to reporters on Monday. Per multiple reports, Montgomery has been diagnosed with a torn MCL.

Montgomery was evaluated by trainers during the second quarter of Sunday's 48-42 loss to the Buffalo Bills. After testing out his knee on the sideline, Montgomery decided to go back into the game. He finished the game with five carries for four yards.

"David's so tough, man. He continued to play through, and then got it checked out today," Campbell told reporters on Monday. "He's just the ultimate teammate, the ultimate competitor. We're gonna miss him."

Montgomery also suffered a knee injury earlier this season, in the first quarter of the Lions' Week 6 win over the Minnesota Vikings. Although he was initially listed as questionable after being helped off the field, Montgomery returned to the game in the second quarter. It is unclear whether the injury is to the same knee, or if the injuries are connected.

It's been a bloodbath this year for the 12-2 Lions, who are playing exceptionally well but have been devastated by injuries.

Most of Detroit's losses have been on the defensive side, including defensive end Aidan Hutchinson's season-ending leg injury. During Sunday's defeat, the Lions lost two cornerbacks in a single half, with Carlton Davis III getting a season-ending jaw injury and Khalil Dorsey getting carted off the field with a brutal-looking ankle injury. Defensive tackle Alim McNeill suffered a season-ending ACL tear on Sunday as well.

Now, the team will also have to play without Montgomery, who has been a big part of the offensive production this season. The running back has started all 14 games, picking up 775 yards and 12 touchdowns in 185 carries.