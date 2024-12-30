Who will Lions play in NFL playoffs? Scenarios, potential wild card matchups

The Detroit Lions have long been favored to be the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Will they hold onto that seeding amid a strong challenge from the Minnesota Vikings?

Detroit and Minnesota will play on Sunday Night Football in Week 18. The matchup will decide the winner of the NFC North and the conference's No. 1 seed. The Lions are slightly favored to win, but Dan Campbell's squad will have to stave off tough competition from a Vikings team that has won nine consecutive games.

As a result, the Lions' playoff seeding has come into focus over the final two weeks of the season. Detroit has locked itself into a playoff spot, but the Lions aren't guaranteed to get the first-round bye many expected. That could lead them to have an intriguing wild-card matchup in the NFL playoffs.

Who will the Lions play in the postseason? Here's what to know about Detroit's potential first-round matchups for the playoffs.

Who will the Lions play in playoffs?

The Lions have clinched a playoff berth, but the NFC North will be decided in their Week 18 matchup with the Vikings. As a result, Detroit will not know whether it will be the conference's No. 1 seed or its No. 5 seed until the final game of the regular season.

If the Lions are the No. 1 seed, they will get a much-needed first-round bye after which they would play the lowest-remaining seed in the NFC bracket.

If Detroit ends up as the No. 5 seed, it will go on the road to face one of the following three teams:

Detroit beat the Rams in Week 1, lost to the Buccaneers in Week 2 and did not play the Falcons during the 2024 NFL season.

Lions playoff scenarios for seeding, opponents

Below is a look at the Lions' chances of getting the No. 1 seed or the No. 5 seed:

1-seed

The Lions can get the NFC's No. 1 seed and a bye week if one of the following scenarios unfolds:

The Lions defeat the Vikings in Week 18;

The Lions defeat the 49ers in Week 17 and tie the Vikings in Week 18.

While Detroit's primary focus will be on beating the Vikings in their Week 18 "Sunday Night Football" showdown, the Lions still have an incentive to beat the 49ers in Week 17 to broaden their path to the playoffs slightly.

5-seed

Detroit will be the NFC's No. 5 seed in any of the scenarios below:

The Lions lose to the Vikings in Week 18;

The Lions lose to the 49ers in Week 17 and tie the Vikings in Week 18;

The Lions tie against the 49ers in Week 17 and tie the Vikings in Week 18.

Provided that the Lions end up as the No. 5 seed – i.e., one of the scenarios above occurs – here is a look at how they could face each opponent:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers are the most likely opponent for the Lions to face should Detroit be the NFC's No. 5 seed. Even if Tampa Bay wins its Week 18 game against the New Orleans Saints, it may still end up locked into the No. 4 seed.

Here's how the Buccaneers can clinch the NFC's No. 4 seed with a win:

The Rams win or tie the Seahawks in Week 18

Here's how the Buccaneers can clinch the NFC's No. 4 seed with a loss:

The Falcons lose or tie the Panthers in Week 18

If they tie the Saints, the Buccaneers would automatically clinch the NFC's No. 4 seed. That's the only result that will lock them into a seed without assistance from another team.

Los Angeles Rams

The Rams have the inside track to the NFC's No. 3 seed, but the Buccaneers could unseat them if things don't break their way. Here's a look at how that could happen:

Rams lose to Seahawks AND Buccaneers defeat Saints

The Buccaneers would be unable to move up the pecking order any other way, as they are a full game back of the Rams entering Week 18.

Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons can only make the NFC playoffs if the following happens:

The Falcons defeat the Panthers AND the Buccaneers lose to the Saints;

The Falcons will be the NFC's No. 4 seed if that exact result occurs. If it doesn't, Atlanta will miss the playoffs.

NFL playoff schedule

The NFL playoffs kick off on Jan. 11 with the league's Super Wild Card Weekend before concluding on Feb. 9 with Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans.

Super Wild Card weekend

All times Eastern

Saturday, Jan. 11

AFC/NFC wild card game : 1 p.m.

AFC/NFC wild card game : 4:30 p.m.

AFC/NFC wild card game: 8 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 12

AFC/NFC wild card game : 4:30 p.m.

AFC/NFC wild card game: 8:15 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 13

AFC/NFC wild card game: 8:15 p.m.

Divisional round

Saturday, Jan. 18

AFC/NFC divisional game : 4:30 p.m.

AFC/NFC division game: 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 19

AFC/NFC divisional game : 3 p.m.

AFC/NFC divisional game: 6:30 p.m.

NFL conference championship round

Sunday, Jan. 26

NFC championship game : 3 p.m.

AFC championship game: 6:30 p.m.

Super Bowl 59

Date : Feb. 9, 2025

Location : Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)

Time : 6:30 p.m.

TV: FOX

NFL playoff picture

Below is a look at the NFL playoff picture with most of Week 17 in the books:

AFC

In the hunt: Miami Dolphins (8-8), Cincinnati Bengals (8-8).

NFC

In the hunt: Atlanta Falcons (8-8).

An asterisk (*) denotes teams that have clinched a playoff spot. Teams that have clinched division titles are noted accordingly.

