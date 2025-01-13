Who will the Lions play in the divisional round? NFL playoff bracket, results

The Detroit Lions were one of the best teams in the NFL during the regular season. The Lions set franchise records for wins (15) and points scored (564) and earned a second consecutive NFC North title.

Detroit's offense built on an impressive performance last season (fifth in scoring) to become the top-scoring team in the NFL. They're also good on a per-play basis, ranking third in the league in expected points added (EPA) per play on offense. However, defense was one of the most significant areas of improvement this season. The Lions were a top-10 scoring defense in the regular season for the first time since 2014 behind a breakout year from safety Brian Branch and defensive end Aidan Hutchinson before his season-ending injury.

Hutchinson's injury was one of many for the Lions this season. Despite leading the NFL in players on season-ending injured reserve, Detroit earned the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs.

After an impressive win at home to take the NFC North title in Week 18, the Lions will be back in action for the divisional round of the playoffs. Here's who they're facing.

Who will the Lions play next week?

As the No. 1 seed in the NFC bracket of the playoffs, the Lions will play the lowest remaining seed. With the wild card results coming in, Detroit will face the No. 6 seed Washington Commanders. Washington won 23-20 over the No. 3 seed Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their first playoff victory in nearly 20 years.

These teams last played each other in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season. Detroit won that one 36-27.

NFL playoff bracket

NFC playoff bracket

All three AFC playoff matchups were played before the NFC contests on wild-card weekend. As such, the divisional round bracket remains unsettled.

AFC playoff bracket

Below is a look at the divisional round of the AFC playoffs with all AFC wild card games now complete

NFL playoff schedule

Divisional round: Jan. 18-19

Conference championship: Jan. 26

Super Bowl: Feb. 9

