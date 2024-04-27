Lions pick CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr. in 2nd round of 2024 NFL draft. What to know

The Detroit Lions selected Missouri CB Ennis Rakestraw with the 61st pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Rakestraw spent four seasons with the Tigers, playing 24 times as he battled injuries. Here's everything you need to know about Rakestraw.

Ennis Rakestraw scouting report

Rakestraw excels as a press corner. He drops into the box and pierces the line of scrimmage more than many corners you’ll see coming out of college. His speed makes it hard for receivers to gain separation, which makes his space a no-flight zone for most of the offenses he faces. His numbers don’t leap off the page, as injuries hampered his playing time for most of his college career, but when he was healthy, he was more often than not one of the better players on the field.

Ennis Rakestraw height, weight

Rakestraw stands at 5-foot-11 and weighs in at 183 lbs. He attended Duncanville High School (Texas) and is from West Dallas, Texas.

Mar 1, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Missouri defensive back Ennis Rakestraw Jr (DB32) works out during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Ennis Rakestraw college stats

In 24 games with the Tigers, Rakestraw notched 11 pass defenses, one forced fumble, 73 tackles (3 1/2 tackles for loss) and one sack.

Ennis Rakestraw highlights

Even as it lit up the scoreboard, LSU’s stout offense from the 2023 season hardly targeted him during a game last October. Quarterback Jayden Daniels looked at receiver Kyren Lacy on one of the first plays of the game, but with Rakestraw covering him up completely, didn’t make a habit of going back to that side of the field. Rakestraw also was dominant in stopping Georgia’s run game last season, reading RPOs perfectly on multiple occasions before stepping into the box and making plays.

Ennis Rakestraw NFL combine measurables

Rakestraw went through the combine with a lingering injury, and struggled through his drills. He looked likely to have bettered his 4.51-second 40-yard dash at his Pro Day on Missouri’s campus later. His only other measured drills came in the 10-yard split (1.54 seconds) and broad jump (10 feet).

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Lions pick CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr. in 2024 NFL draft. What to know