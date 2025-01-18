Lions injury report: Detroit enters divisional round with 16 players on IR

USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

No NFL team has been decimated by injuries quite like the Detroit Lions this season.

Going into their divisional round game against the Washington Commanders, the Lions have 16 players on injured reserve, two more that have been ruled out for Saturday's game and one listed as questionable. To put it another way, Detroit could field a full, 11-man squad of starters on defense just from the players on IR and still have extra depth.

Yet in spite of all of the injuries, particularly on the defensive side, the Lions are one win away from returning to the NFC championship game. Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn has been able to keep the defense afloat, and offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has given the defense some extra slack by guiding the offense to the best scoring mark in the NFL.

Here's what to know about Detroit's extensive injury troubles:

Lions injury report

Detroit has 16 players on injured reserve entering Saturday night's divisional round game against the Commanders. Here's who's on it and what their injury is, per ESPN:

Two more players have already been declared out for Saturday's divisional round game as well. Guard Kevin Zeitler is battling a hamstring injury that kept him out of practice all week, and defensive end Pat O'Connor is dealing with a calf injury that also caused him to miss every practice this week.

