Lions fan who taunted Packers, coach Matt LaFleur before Week 14 game has season tickets revoked

The fan was allowed on the field as a season ticket perk, but took his trash talk too far

A Detroit Lions fan who got into verbal confrontations with Green Bay Packers players and head coach Matt LaFleur on the field before their Week 14 game has had his season tickets revoked by the team.

The fan, identified as Fahad Yousif, told Detroit's WXYZ-TV that the Lions emailed him and took away his season tickets after the incident.

As a perk for a season ticket holder, Yousif was allowed on the field to carry out the United States flag during the national anthem. It's something he's been permitted to do before and the last time he did so, he also engaged in trash talk with the opposing team.

Things got "spicy" before Thursday's game between Matt LaFleur and a Lions fan who was on the field to hold the flag for the national anthem. pic.twitter.com/jv1V4smgMx — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 6, 2024

But the exchange with the Packers was more heated, as Yousif explained to WXYZ.

"We’re about five, 10 yards away from the sideline just kind of looking at all the players, definitely letting them know you’re going down," Yousif said. "You’re done, it’s over, let them know we’re gonna beat you two times, once home, once here and [LaFleur] didn’t like that.

"Once I did the throat slash, he absolutely lost it, which I understand. I mean, I got caught up in the moment, and the fans, and the adrenaline and stuff, but it was madness."

Following the game, LaFleur was critical of security for allowing the fan to get that close to players and making insults and gestures.

"I've never been a part of something like that. He was talking junk to our players, giving them the throat-slash sign. You're trying to de-escalate it, and then he gets in my face. I thought it was pretty unsportsmanlike. I had never seen that.

"I've been on many fields and usually they police that much better. I thought it was an arrogant fan, wanted to be part of the action. I would like to see security or something step in and get him out of there, because he shouldn't be doing that."

Due to the incident, Yousif was not allowed to walk the flag out to the field and asked to go to his seat. Just before halftime, he was asked to leave the game entirely.

This week, he received a message from the Lions informing him that his season tickets were being revoked.

“As a Lions Loyal Member (season ticket holder), you are responsible for ensuring that you, and the persons occupying any seats licensed to you, act and conduct themselves according to the Guest Code of Conduct policy, which you have been advised of as a Lions Loyal Member," the message said, which was shared by MLive.

"The Lions, Ford Field and the NFL will not tolerate illegal or disruptive behavior, which is contrary to our policy. At this time, your season tickets have been revoked and your eligibility to become a Lions Loyal Member has been suspended indefinitely."

The Lions defeated the Packers, 34–31, for their 11th consecutive win and second this season versus Green Bay. Yousif was happy about the Lions' victory, but said losing his season tickets was "a gut punch" and wishes he had an opportunity to give his side of the story.

"The biggest gut punch, man," Yousif told The Detroit News. "Just waking up and seeing that email and not being able to talk to somebody in person, it was a terrible feeling."