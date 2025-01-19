Lions CB Amik Robertson suffers gruesome elbow injury vs. Commanders

(Editor's note: This post contains an image of a gruesome injury. Reader discretion is advised.)

The Detroit Lions are taking on the Washington Commanders in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. Detroit earned the top seed in the conference despite losing many notable players to injury.

Early on against the Commanders, they Lions are down another key piece, this time on defense.

Cornerback Amik Robertson – who played very well against Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson last time Detroit was in action – left the game after taking a hit to his arm from teammate Jack Campbell.

Robertson was corraling Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin on 2nd-and-4 from the Washington 26-yard line. Campbell came in to finish the play and caught Robertson's arm with his shoulder, forcing them to the ground and injuring Robertson's arm in the process.

Robertson was down on the field before Detroit's medical staff tended to him. He ultimately walked off the field under his own power but with help keeping his arm in place.

The Lions confirmed that Robertson is questionable to return with an elbow injury.

Kindle Vildor is now into the lineup for Robertson following the injury.

Who is Amik Robertson?

Robertson was drafted in the fourth round, No. 139 overall by the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2020 NFL draft. He spent four seasons with Raiders, starting 21 games and tallying four interceptions, two sacks, two forced fumbles and 15 passes defensed for the team.

Robertson signed with Detroit during the offseason. He played in all 17 games for the Lions during the regular season, including four starts, and had eight passes defensed and a career-high three forced fumbles.

Lions CB depth chart

With Robertson out of the lineup, the team is getting thin at the cornerback position. Here's who is on the active roster at the position for Detroit:

