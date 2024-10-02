Lionel Messi to rejoin Argentina for two matches in October. Here's what you need to know

Lionel Messi will play at least two more games with Argentina, the reigning World Cup champion and two-time Copa America champion, later this month.

Messi was officially called up by Argentine coach Lionel Scaloni and listed Wednesday on the national team roster for the World Cup 2026 qualifying matches.

Argentina will play Venezuela on the road at Estadio Monumental de Maturín in Maturín, Venezuela Oct. 10 at 5 p.m. ET. Then, Argentina will host Bolivia at Estadio Mâs Monumental in Buenos Aires Oct. 15 at 8 p.m. ET.

The announcement comes as Messi and his MLS club, Inter Miami, prepare to play reigning champion Columbus Crew for a chance to win the MLS Supporters’ Shield on Wednesday night in Columbus, Ohio.

🇦🇷 Our Boys for the upcoming 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟲 𝙒𝙤𝙧𝙡𝙙 𝘾𝙪𝙥 𝙌𝙪𝙖𝙡𝙞𝙛𝙞𝙚𝙧𝙨! 📝 pic.twitter.com/BhJ3pdFSRT — Selección Argentina in English (@AFASeleccionEN) October 2, 2024

Messi was expected, by Inter Miami and Argentina, to rejoin the national team for the October FIFA international window after he missed two matches in September, including Angel Di Maria’s farewell tribute Sept. 5, while recovering from his Copa America right ankle injury.

While Argentina beat Chile 3-0 on Sept. 6, they fell 2-1 to Colombia Sept. 10 in what was a rematch of the Copa America final. It was just the fourth loss by Argentina in its last 65 matches, joining losses to Brazil in the Copa America 2019 semifinal, to Saudi Arabia in the 2022 World Cup opener and to Uruguay in World Cup 2026 qualifying last November.

Argentina will have two more matches during another FIFA window in November, sandwiched between the first round and conference semifinals of the MLS Cup Playoffs.

It certainly begs the question: Could Messi play for Argentina during Inter Miami’s MLS Cup run? That’s a bridge all parties involved will address next month. For now, the hope across the board is Messi remains healthy.

After Inter Miami plays Columbus, the team will travel to face Toronto FC on Saturday. It will be Messi's second match in Canada and the second-to-last match of the MLS regular season.

The Argentine national team is expected to train at Inter Miami’s facilities before the Venezuela match, like they did before Copa America began earlier this summer, so Messi won’t have to travel far to join his teammates.

Inter Miami’s MLS regular season ends Oct. 19 with a home match against New England Revolution.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Lionel Messi to play with Argentina vs. Venezuela, Bolivia this month