Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez to miss MLS All-Star Game Wednesday. Busquets, Alba will play

As expected, Lionel Messi, who is out indefinitely with a ligament injury to his right ankle, will not participate in the MLS All-Star Game in Columbus, Ohio, on Wednesday. Messi’s Inter Miami teammate Luis Suarez also was dropped from the All-Star roster on Monday as he rests his knees after 40 days away for Copa America.

Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba will participate and represent Inter Miami at the event, which kicks off at 8 p.m. and can be watched with MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. The game features MLS All-Stars against stars from Mexico’s Liga MX.

Messi, who was wearing a protective walking boot on his right foot in recent days, is not expected to play in Miami’s Leagues Cup opening match at home Saturday against Mexican club Puebla. Suarez is questionable.

A view of Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) injured right ankle after being recognized for winning 45 titles throughout his career by Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas during a ceremony before their team’s MLS match against Chicago Fire at Chase Stadium on Saturday, July 20, 2024, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

“Leo Messi will miss the All-Star Game due to an ankle injury, while Luis Suarez, who recently returned from international duty after over 40 days away from the club, will miss the All-Star Game due to knee discomfort,” read a statement from Inter Miami. “Their availability for Saturday’s League’s Cup match will be assessed based on their daily recovery process.”

In addition to Messi and Suarez, other MLS All-Stars unavailable for the game include: Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati), Cristian “Chicho” Arango (Real Salt Lake), and Ryan Gauld (Vancouver Whitecaps). Liga MX All-Stars dropped from the roster are Juan Manual Sanabria (Atletico San Luis), Roberto Alvarado (Chivas Guadalajara), Jesus Orozco (Chivas) and Sergio Canales (CF Monterrey).

An MLS All-Star Skills Challenge will be held Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.