Lionel Messi, Inter Miami debut new away jersey for 2025. Here's how you can buy it

Inter Miami and Major League Soccer may have another best-selling jersey on their hands.

Inter Miami debuted its new away jersey kit for the 2025 MLS season Thursday, two months before the season begins in February, just in time for the holiday season.

Messi, the reigning MLS MVP who owns the league’s highest selling jersey for the last two years, was featured in promotional photos and videos modeling the away kit.

The jersey has a black and dark grey, two-tone look featuring monochrome pink accents with the adidas logo, club emblem, jersey name and number, and the club’s jersey sponsor Royal Caribbean.

The jersey is available on MLSstore.com, adidas.com, and at Inter Miami’s team store at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Royal Caribbean will also have the jersey available for purchase on their ships.

Inter Miami says the jersey is an ode to its ties to Fort Lauderdale, where the club has played since its inception in 2020. The club intends to open its new stadium, Miami Freedom Park, in 2026.

The 🐐 is looking good in our new Fortitude kit 🖤💗😮‍💨



Get it now: https://t.co/Ab9l8gy4iB pic.twitter.com/OKUv8SsNlM — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) December 12, 2024

MLS, Inter Miami, adidas and retailers have relished Messi jersey sales since he joined the league in July 2023.

Messi, the Argentine World Cup champion and eight-time Ballon d’Or winner, had the league’s top selling jersey in 2023 and 2024. He continues to rank No. 1 globally for adidas in jersey sales of individual players.

Inter Miami’s retro-inspired third kit – a teal and orange jersey drawing comparison to the NFL’s Miami Dolphins colorway – was the fastest selling jersey in league history. It recorded the most sales in the first day, week, and month of any newly launched jersey in MLSstore.com history.

The league also celebrated its largest sales day in MLSstore.com history, when the Inter Miami third-kit was released with adidas x MLS Archive Collection jerseys worn by four other clubs during the 2024 season.

Inter Miami had four players – Messi and his former FC Barcelona teammates – in the Top 25 among jersey sales in 2024. Luis Suarez had the second-best selling jersey, while Sergio Busquets (11th) and Jordi Alba (15th) were also on the list.

Messi, Busquets and former Inter Miami striker Josef Martínez were on the Top 25 MLS jersey list last year.

Inter Miami will wear the new jerseys during the 2025 MLS season and while competing in major tournaments, such as the Concacaf Champions Cup, the FIFA Club World Cup and Leagues Cup.

Inter Miami won the MLS Supporters’ Shield with a record-setting 74 points during the 2024 season, but were eliminated by Atlanta United during the first-round of the MLS Cup playoffs.

