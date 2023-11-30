Lionel Messi, Inter Miami announce El Salvador friendly; say 2024 season tickets sold out

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi lifts the Ballon d'Or trophy before in a pregame ceremony.

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF have sold out of season tickets for the 2024 MLS season, and heading to Central America early next year.

Inter Miami made both announcements on Thursday, including an international friendly against the El Salvador national team set for Jan. 19, 2024.

The match will be played at 8 p.m. inside the Estadio Cuscatlán in San Salvador, and serve as Inter Miami’s first preseason match for the 2024 MLS season.

“We’re excited to start announcing our preseason plans and preparations ahead of a thrilling 2024 campaign,” Inter Miami chief soccer officer and Sporting Director Chris Henderson said in a statement.

“We look forward to facing the El Salvador national team in what will be a good first test for our squad against the best players from the country”

Inter Miami has been motivated to expand its brand on a global scale since Messi – the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner and 2022 World Cup champion with Argentina – joined the MLS side this summer.

First preseason game announced! 🇸🇻



To kick off our 2024 preparations, the team will face the El Salvador national team in San Salvador at the Estadio Cuscatlán on Friday, January 19!



Find out all the details here: https://t.co/CeiVmageTL pic.twitter.com/6XxhQ3xnv7 — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) November 30, 2023

Earlier this month, Inter Miami disputed an announcement by organizers of the Riyadh Season Cup that said the club would participate in two matches, including a contest that would have pit Messi against rival Cristiano Ronaldo and his Saudi Arabian club, Al-Nassr, in February.

Inter Miami is expected to continue seeking other opportunities for international matches to round out its preseason.

Inter Miami tickets: Season tickets sell out, but others available

Inter Miami also announced on Thursday that season tickets for the 2024 season at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale have sold out. But fans can sign up for presale opportunities to purchase remaining single-match tickets for the 2024 season.

We’re sold out, but single-match tickets are coming! 🎟️



We have sold out of Season Tickets for the 2024 MLS Regular Season, but you can still be a part of the fun! Beginning today, fans will have the opportunity to sign up to purchase the remaining single-match tickets to catch… pic.twitter.com/b5ZwSbjJru — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) November 30, 2023

Messi and Inter Miami could have an action-packed year in 2024, filled with matches in their MLS regular season schedule and tournaments like the Concacaf Champions Cup, Leagues Cup, U.S. Open Cup and MLS postseason (should Inter Miami qualify).

Messi also could continue playing with the Argentina national team during the 2024 Copa America tournament and other 2026 World Cup qualifying matches.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Lionel Messi, Inter Miami to play El Salvador; season tickets sold out