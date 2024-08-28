Lionel Messi' Inter Miami already in MLS playoffs. Which teams are in contention?

Now that Leagues Cup is over — congrats to the Columbus Crew on their win — the 2024 Major League Soccer season begins its month-and-a-half-plus march toward the playoffs.

The final day of the regular season — a.k.a. Decision Day — is Saturday, Oct. 19, and the league's 29 teams have anywhere from seven to 11 games left to play. Inter Miami — which failed to qualify for the playoffs last season — is the first (and currently only) team to have clinched a 2024 postseason berth. Inter Miami also has a sizable lead in the Supporters' Shield race, four points ahead of the LA Galaxy with a game in hand. Inter Miami managed to keep its place atop the table despite missing Lionel Messi, who could return in time for the stretch run.

Luis Suarez scored both of Inter Miami's goals in a 2-0 against the FC Cincinnati at Chase Stadium on Aug. 24.

MLS Matchday 30: What are this weekend's games?

(All games available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.)

Saturday

Sunday

What is the format and schedule for the 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs format and schedule?

A total of 18 teams qualify for the 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs — the top nine finishers from each conference.

The eighth- and ninth-place finishers in each conference will play in wild-card matches. The top seven seeds qualify for the Round 1 best-of-three series.

Here is the playoff schedule:

Oct. 3: Wild-card matches (single-elimination matches)

Oct. 26-Nov. 10: Round 1 (best-of-three series)

Nov. 23-24: Conference semifinals (single-elimination matches)

Nov. 30-Dec. 1: Conference finals (single-elimination matches)

Dec. 7: MLS Cup (single winner-take-all match)

MLS CUP: Ranking every Major League Soccer championship game

MLS playoff picture: If the season ended today …

Heading into MLS Matchday 30, these would be the MLS playoff matchups through the first round …

EASTERN CONFERENCE

➤ Clinched playoff spot: Inter Miami CF

Wild-card match:

Toronto FC (No. 8 seed) vs. Atlanta United (9)

Round 1 (best-of-three series):

Inter Miami CF (1) vs. Toronto FC-Atlanta United winner

FC Cincinnati (2) vs. Orlando City SC (7)

Columbus Crew (3) vs. Charlotte FC (6)

New York Red Bulls (4) vs. New York City FC (5)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Wild-card match:

Houston Dynamo FC (No. 8 seed) vs. Austin FC (9)

Round 1 (best-of-three series):

LA Galaxy (1) vs. Houston Dynamo FC-Austin FC winner

Los Angeles FC (2) vs. Portland Timbers (7)

Real Salt Lake (3) vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (6)

Colorado Rapids (4) vs. Seattle Sounders FC (5)

MORE: 2024 MLS standings

MLS betting odds: Who is favorite to win championship?

According to BetMGM, Inter Miami CF (+175) is the current favorite to win the 2024 league championship, followed by Los Angeles FC (+550), LA Galaxy (+700), Columbus Crew (+800) and FC Cincinnati (+1100).

