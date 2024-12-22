Lindsey Vonn's 2nd World Cup race back from retirement is canceled due to poor weather in St. Moritz

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland (AP) — Lindsey Vonn's second World Cup race back Sunday after nearly six years of retirement was canceled due to strong winds and poor visibility.

On Saturday, the 40-year-old Vonn placed 14th in a super-G on the Corviglia course in St. Moritz to mark her return to the circuit.

Another super-G had been scheduled for Sunday.

Vonn now won’t race again until the next speed weekend in St. Anton, Austria on Jan. 11-12, which features a downhill and a super-G.

There was no immediate announcement if Sunday's race would be made up later in the season.

