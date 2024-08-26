Lille join race to sign André Ayew

Foot Mercato understands that Lille OSC have joined the race to sign free agent André Ayew (34), who according to L’Équipe, is also garnering interest from Stade Brestois.

Whilst the transfer window is drawing to a close, there are many free agents still available on the market. For teams hoping to recruit such players, there isn’t a sense of urgency, however, with the list of teams interested in Ayew growing, there could yet be a quick conclusion.

Ayew made his return to Ligue 1 in the second half of last season, signing a short-term deal with Le Havre AC and allowing the club to retain their Ligue 1 status. Whilst Les Ciel et Marines remain in contact with the forward, they face competition for his signature, notably from Lille, who are in the market for a Jonathan David backup.

L’Équipe have also cited UEFA Champions League side Brest as an interested party, whilst Foot Mercato understands that two more Ligue 1 clubs, competing in the top half of the table, are also interested.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle