Lil Nas X gets crucified, plays with the devil in wild new music video for ‘J Christ’

Lil Nas X mixes biblical imagery, queer humor and even a game of basketball with the devil in the much-awaited music video for the rapper’s first official release in over a year.

On Friday, the Grammy-winning and genre-redefining artist dropped the video for “J Christ,” just days after teasing on social media his new single would be “dedicated to the man who had the greatest comeback of all time.”

The nearly three-minute-long video — which was written and directed by Lil Nas X and features choreography by Sean Bankhead — is packed with dazzling colors, LOL-inducing facial expressions, and classic religious imagery from both the Old and the New Testaments.

It opens with the 24-year-old chart-topper opening the gates of heaven to some very famous A-listers, played by celebrity look-alikes of Oprah Winfrey, President Obama, Taylor Swift, and the artist formerly known as Kanye West.

From there, Lil Nas X pays a visit to hell in a nod to his 2021 video “Montero (Call Me by Your Name),” where he famously gave a lap dance to Satan. He then scores in a basketball game against a demon, gets nailed to a cross, poses for horny gay paparazzi, and ends as Noah getting ready for the flood.

He does that all while proclaiming, “Back-back-back up out the gravesite/ B—, I’m back like J Christ.”

Earlier this week, after sharing the cover art for “J Christ,” the rapper was blasted on social media by some commentators who took issue with the photo, which featured him on a black cross.

“The crazy thing is nowhere in the picture is a mockery of Jesus,” he quickly clapped back writing on X. “Jesus’s image is used throughout history in people’s art all over the world. I’m not making fun of s–. Y’all just gotta stop trying to gatekeep a religion that was here before any of us were even born. stfu.”