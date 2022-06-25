Lightning survive Game 5 vs. Avalanche on late Palat winner

Justin Cuthbert
·1 min read
In this article:
Ondrej Palat scored the winner in the third period to extend the Stanley Cup Final to a Game 6 in Tampa. (Getty Images)
Ondrej Palat scored the winner in the third period to extend the Stanley Cup Final to a Game 6 in Tampa. (Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Lightning ain't going nowhere.

Ondrej Palat scored the game-winning goal with a little over six minutes remaining in Game 5 as the Lightning survived elimination Friday night with a 3-2 victory over the Colorado Avalanche in the 2022 Stanley Cup Final.

Palat was lost in the slot as the Lightning expertly worked the puck around the offensive zone to establish their third, and final, lead of the game.

Andrei Vasilevskiy was brilliant once again for the Lightning, turning aside 35 Avalanche shots. Jan Rutta and Nikita Kucherov had the other goals for Tampa Bay, while Valeri Nichushkin and Cale Makar scored temporary equalizers for Colorado.

The Avalanche will have their second chance to left Lord Stanley on Sunday night in Tampa Bay, but spoiled a wonderful chance to treat their fans with a championship celebration.

More to come.

