Lightning play the Predators after Point's hat trick

Tampa Bay Lightning (11-8-2, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Nashville Predators (7-12-4, in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Friday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Predators -122, Lightning +102; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning visit the Nashville Predators after Brayden Point recorded a hat trick in the Lightning's 5-4 loss to the Washington Capitals.

Nashville has a 7-12-4 record overall and a 5-6-1 record on its home ice. The Predators serve 9.5 penalty minutes per game to rank ninth in league play.

Tampa Bay has a 4-5-1 record on the road and an 11-8-2 record overall. The Lightning have scored 80 total goals (3.8 per game) to rank sixth in league play.

Friday's game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Lightning won 3-2 in overtime in the previous matchup. Point led the Lightning with three goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gustav Nyquist has scored six goals with four assists for the Predators. Roman Josi has four goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

Point has 15 goals and five assists for the Lightning. Anthony Cirelli has seven goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 3-4-3, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.2 assists, 4.1 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Lightning: 4-4-2, averaging 3.8 goals, 5.9 assists, three penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Predators: None listed.

Lightning: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

